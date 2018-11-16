Global Wound Debridement Market 2018-2025 - The Rise in the Incidence of Wound Infections is Augmenting Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wound Debridement Market Analysis Report By Product (Gels, Ointments & Creams), By Method, By Wound Type (Diabetic Foot, Pressure Ulcers), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wound debridement market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.97 billion by 2025 at a 6.10% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising cases of injuries that require cleaning and removal of necrotic tissue are leading to increasing demand for wound debridement products.

Increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity escalates the level of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers. As per the International Diabetes Federation, the incidence of diabetes is expected to reach 642 million by 2040. Prevention of wound infection is one of the major concerns for diabetic patients, making wound debridement vital.

With increase in number of diabetics in US, demand for wound debridement is on a rise. Burns are the most common wounds and account for around 195,000 deaths annually. This, in addition to rise in awareness regarding the importance of wound debridement, is expected to positively affect the market in the coming years.

Development of advanced wound debridement products is also boosting market growth. For instance, launch of keratin-based wound care products that are used along with dressings have proven to be extremely helpful in wound re-epithelialization. The keratin matrix is absorbed in the wound and eliminates the need for dressing change. Such developments are anticipated to create growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Gels accounted for the largest share by product in 2017 due to advantages such as no inflammation, reduced bleeding, and safe removal of necrotic tissues without causing infection

By wound type, diabetic foot ulcers are estimated to form the fastest growing segment due to high prevalence of diabetes. About 15% of diabetic foot ulcers result in amputation. Therefore, need to heal the wound in its nascent stage is necessary

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Progressive economy, reforms to improve infrastructure, high unmet needs of a massive population, and availability of skilled labor is expected to drive the market in this region

Major players in this market include Acelity L.P. Inc.; Smith & Nephew; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Coloplast A/S; ConvaTec Group; Paul Hartmann ; Mlnlycke Health Care; Lohmann & Rauscher; Medline Industries; and Integra Lifesciences

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information procurement

1.2 Information or Data Analysis

1.3 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Growing incidence of pressure ulcers, diabetic foot and surgical procedures

3.1.1.2 Increasing number of drug launches

3.1.1.3 Rise in the incidence of wound infections

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 High cost of advanced debridement devices/therapy

3.1.2.2 Advanced effects on skin due to dressings

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3 Wound Debridement market- SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Wound debridement market: Product movement analysis

4.2 Gels

4.3 Ointment and creams

4.4 Surgical devices

4.5 Medical gauze & pads

4.6 Ultrasonic devices

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Method Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Wound Debridement market: Method movement analysis

5.2 Autolytic debridement

5.3 Enzymatic debridement

5.4 Surgical debridement.

5.5 Mechanical debridement.

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Wound debridement market: End-use movement analysis

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Homecare

6.4 Others



Chapter 7 Wound type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Wound debridement market: Wound type movement analysis

7.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcer.

7.3 Pressure Ulcer

7.4 Venous Leg Ulcer

7.5 Burn wounds

7.6 Others



Chapter 8 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Wound Debridement market share by region, 2017 & 2025

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 MEA



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Strategy framework

9.2 Company Profiles



Coloplast

ConvaTec

Medline Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Mlnlycke Health Care AB.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Paul Hartmann AG

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher International Gmbh & Co KG

Integra Lifesciences

