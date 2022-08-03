Global Wound Dressing Market Report 2022: Adoption of Technological Advancements in Wound Dressings Opens New Avenues For Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Dressing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Types, Applications, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wound dressings market is expected to grow from US$ 11,319.06 million in 2022 to US$ 16,248.76 million by 2028; it is likely to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.



The market's growth is due to the increasing number of traumatic injuries and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and related wounds. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.



Wound dressing has broad applications in traumatic injuries. An increasing number of road accidents is one of the critical concerns for countries with high populations and low socioeconomic backgrounds, as road traffic injuries cause considerable economic losses. These losses mainly arise from the cost of treatment and lost productivity for those killed or disabled by their injuries. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 report, road traffic crashes cost most countries 3% of their gross domestic product (GDP).



Moreover, according to the Economic Times, India witnessed 5,54,796 road accidents in 2020. Such accidents often cause severe blood loss and other injuries and require immediate medical attention and sometimes surgical intervention to provide immediate relief to the patient. Therefore, an increase in accidents is boosting the demand for wound dressing products and is leading to a significant rise in the market.

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Traumatic Injuries

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Related Wounds

Market Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Market Opportunities

Dynamic R&D Landscape Leading to Increased Number of Products Launches, Approvals, and Collaboration

Future Trends

Growing Adoption of Technological Advancements in Wound Dressings

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global wound dressing market is bifurcated into the advanced and traditional wound dressing.

Based on application, the global wound dressing market is bifurcated into chronic and acute wounds.

Based on end user, the wound dressing market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others.

