Global Wound Irrigation Solution Markets to 2023: The Preference for Alternate Wound Irrigation Products is Hampering Growth

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.31% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the support for inclusion of electromicyn and microdacyn in WHO EML. Electromicyn and microdacyn are solutions that are used in the treatment of chronic and acute wounds, including wounds caused by diabetes, cuts, and burns.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing government funds for public healthcare activities. Wound irrigation solutions are the most basic and affordable for the general population in the US owing to the fact that two-thirds of the total healthcare expenditure in the country.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the preference for alternate wound irrigation products. Many pharmaceutical companies are investing in the development of more effective wound cleansing products such as gels, antibiotic ointments, and debridement devices which is expected to hamper the growth of the global wound irrigation solution market.

Key Vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Coloplast Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Schulke & Mayr

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Wetting agents - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Antiseptics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Support for inclusion of electromicyn and microdacyn in WHO EML

Rise in number of strategic alliances

Growth of e-commerce in pharma sector

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Coloplast Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Schulke & Mayr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bb6cdv/global_wound?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

