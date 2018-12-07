Global Wound Irrigation Solution Markets to 2023: The Preference for Alternate Wound Irrigation Products is Hampering Growth
The "Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.31% during the period 2019-2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the support for inclusion of electromicyn and microdacyn in WHO EML. Electromicyn and microdacyn are solutions that are used in the treatment of chronic and acute wounds, including wounds caused by diabetes, cuts, and burns.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing government funds for public healthcare activities. Wound irrigation solutions are the most basic and affordable for the general population in the US owing to the fact that two-thirds of the total healthcare expenditure in the country.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the preference for alternate wound irrigation products. Many pharmaceutical companies are investing in the development of more effective wound cleansing products such as gels, antibiotic ointments, and debridement devices which is expected to hamper the growth of the global wound irrigation solution market.
Key Vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Coloplast Group
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Schulke & Mayr
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Wetting agents - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Antiseptics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Support for inclusion of electromicyn and microdacyn in WHO EML
- Rise in number of strategic alliances
- Growth of e-commerce in pharma sector
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Coloplast Group
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Schulke & Mayr
