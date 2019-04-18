Global X Announces Transfer of CHIC to NYSE Arca

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Funds, the New York based provider of exchange traded funds, today announced it is changing the primary listing exchange of the Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (Ticker: CHIC). The fund will cease trading on the Nasdaq and begin trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. exchange on May 3rd, 2019. Fund shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of this announcement.

The fund will join the rest of Global X's China sector suite, which all currently trade on the NYSE Arca. The suite includes a full offering that corresponds with each of the eleven major economic sectors identified by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®).

The MSCI China Communications Services ETF tracks the MSCI China Communication Services 10/50 Index, which is designed to capture the large- and mid-capitalization segments of securities included in the MSCI China Index that are classified in the Communication Services Sector as per the Global Industry Classification Standard. It incorporates all eligible securities as per MSCI's Global Investable Market Index Methodology, including China A, B and H shares, Red chips, P chips and foreign listings. The index is maintained by MSCI.

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 60 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, Alpha and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at globalxfunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Investments in securities in the Technology sector are subject to rapid changes in technology product cycles; rapid product obsolescence; government regulation; and increased competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs. Technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology tend to be more volatile than the overall market, and are also heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights. Securities focusing on a single country and narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. QQQC is non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, nor does MSCI make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO nor Global X is affiliated with MSCI.

