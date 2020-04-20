Global X-By-Wire Systems Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



X-By-Wire Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by 179.4 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 14%. Throttle-by-Wire, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 208.6 Million Units by the year 2025, Throttle-by-Wire will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 7.2 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 8.6 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Throttle-by-Wire will reach a market size of 14.9 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 31.8 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Continental AG

CTS Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Danaher Motion

LORD Corporation

Mobil Elektronik GmbH

Orscheln Products LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

RLP Engineering

SKF Group

TORC Robotics Inc.

ZF TRW ZF Friedrichshafen AG









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automobile "Electronification": The Cornerstone for Growth of

X-By Wire Systems

Recent Market Activity

X By Wire: Market Review

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

X-By-Wire Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Focus on Lightweighting Fuels the X By Wire Trend

Focus on Vehicle Stability Control Fuels Engineering Interest

in X by Wire

X by Wire: The Foundation for Driverless Cars

Design Flexibility Spurs Interest in X by Wire Systems

Trend Towards Auto Transmission Benefits Shift by Wire

Transmission Systems

Drive-by-Wire: Primped As the Technology of the Future

Electronic Throttle Control: The Most Widely Used X-by-Wire System

Surging Interest in E-Mobility Paves the Way for X-by-Wire Systems

Component Manufacturers' Focus On X By Wire Research to Benefit

Market Growth

ZF Friedrichshafen AG Remains Committed to Innovation in Auto

Electronics

Continental to Develop Electronic Brake System

Robert Bosch Develops iBooster & eClutch

Siemens Focuses on Developing BbW & SbW Systems

Stable Automobile Production to Benefit Market Growth

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Fuels

Growth

Off-Highway Vehicles: A Major End-Use Sector for X-By-Wire Systems

Stringent Regulations Governing Dependability of Automotive

Systems Dampen Market Growth

Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Failure of X-by-Wire Systems

Aggravates Safety Concerns

Automotive Fiber Optics & Fault Tolerant Electronics &

Communication: The Answer to Reliability Issues in X by Wire

Systems

42Volt Bus: The Solution for High Power Requirements in

Automobiles





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 29

