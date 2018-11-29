Global X Funds Announces Suite of China Sector ETFs and Next Emerging & Frontier ETF to track MSCI Indexes

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Funds, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that its suite of China Sector ETFs will undergo index changes to track China sector indexes from MSCI, a leader in investment indexes. The transition to the MSCI indexes, which takes effect on or around December 5th, 2018, will, among other changes, result in the inclusion of Chinese A-Shares in the ETFs going forward.

The index changes reflect Global X's continued collaboration with MSCI, which will additionally extend to the firm's prospective additions to its suite of China Sector ETFs, slated to come to market at a future date. Together, these index changes along with the upcoming fund launches will establish a suite of ETFs that track each major economic sector in China.

The Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM) will also be shifting its index to track the MSCI Select Emerging & Frontier Markets Access Index. This change will take effect on or around January 16th, 2019.

The full list of index changes are outlined below:

Current Fund Name Current Index New Fund Name New Index Effective Date Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF NASDAQ OMX China Technology Index Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF MSCI China Communication Services 10/50 Index On or around December 5th, 2018 Global X China Consumer ETF Solactive China Consumer Total Return Index Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF MSCI China Consumer Discretionary 10/50 Index Global X China Materials ETF Solactive China Materials Total Return Index Global X MSCI China Materials ETF MSCI China Materials 10/50 Index Global X China Industrials ETF Solactive China Industrials Total Return Index Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF MSCI China Industrials 10/50 Index Global X China Energy ETF Solactive China Energy Total Return Index Global X MSCI China Energy ETF MSCI China Energy IMI Plus 10/50 Index Global X China Financials ETF Solactive China Financials Total Return Index Global X MSCI China Financials ETF MSCI China Financials 10/50 Index Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Solactive Next Emerging & Frontier Index Global X MSCI Next Emerging & Frontier ETF MSCI Select Emerging & Frontier Markets Access Index On or around January 16th, 2019

ABOUT GLOBAL X

Seeking to provide access to high-quality and cost-efficient investment solutions, Global X is a New York-based sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Founded in 2008, Global X is distinguished by its Thematic Growth, Income and International ETFs. Global X is recognized as a leader in providing intelligent investment solutions for its shareholders.

