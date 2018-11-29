Global X Funds Announces Suite of China Sector ETFs and Next Emerging & Frontier ETF to track MSCI Indexes

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Funds, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that its suite of China Sector ETFs will undergo index changes to track China sector indexes from MSCI, a leader in investment indexes. The transition to the MSCI indexes, which takes effect on or around December 5th, 2018, will, among other changes, result in the inclusion of Chinese A-Shares in the ETFs going forward.

The index changes reflect Global X's continued collaboration with MSCI, which will additionally extend to the firm's prospective additions to its suite of China Sector ETFs, slated to come to market at a future date. Together, these index changes along with the upcoming fund launches will establish a suite of ETFs that track each major economic sector in China.

The Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM) will also be shifting its index to track the MSCI Select Emerging & Frontier Markets Access Index. This change will take effect on or around January 16th, 2019.

The full list of index changes are outlined below:

Current Fund Name

Current Index

New Fund Name

New Index

Effective Date

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

NASDAQ OMX China Technology Index

Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF

MSCI China Communication Services 10/50 Index

On or around December 5th, 2018

Global X China Consumer ETF

Solactive China Consumer Total Return Index

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

MSCI China Consumer Discretionary 10/50 Index

Global X China Materials ETF

Solactive China Materials Total Return Index

Global X MSCI China Materials ETF

MSCI China Materials 10/50 Index

Global X China Industrials ETF

Solactive China Industrials Total Return Index

Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF

 

MSCI China Industrials 10/50 Index

Global X China Energy ETF

Solactive China Energy Total Return Index

Global X MSCI China Energy ETF

MSCI China Energy IMI Plus 10/50 Index

 

Global X China Financials ETF

Solactive China Financials Total Return Index

Global X MSCI China Financials ETF

MSCI China Financials 10/50 Index

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF

Solactive Next Emerging & Frontier Index

Global X MSCI Next Emerging & Frontier ETF

MSCI Select Emerging & Frontier Markets Access Index

On or around January 16th, 2019

ABOUT GLOBAL X
Seeking to provide access to high-quality and cost-efficient investment solutions, Global X is a New York-based sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).  Founded in 2008, Global X is distinguished by its Thematic Growth, Income and International ETFs. Global X is recognized as a leader in providing intelligent investment solutions for its shareholders.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Securities focusing on a single country and narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. The Funds are non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the funds' summary or full prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-888-GX-FUND-1 (1.888.493.8631), or by visiting globalxfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, nor does MSCI make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO nor Global X is affiliated with MSCI.

