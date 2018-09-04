Global X-ray Crystallography Instruments and Services Market 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Sept 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global X-ray Crystallography Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Global X-ray Crystallography Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of X-ray crystallography instruments and services in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing investment on drug discovery. The spending on pharmaceutical R&D has increased globally due to the growing prevalence of diseases facilitating the drug approval process.

One trend affecting this market is the outsourcing of drug discovery process. As the emphasis on R&D investments and drug discovery by pharmaceutical companies is growing, several small companies with less infrastructural costs have resorted to outsourcing their drug discovery to CROs.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of trained laboratory professionals. X-ray crystallography requires extremely careful application of reagents and handling of apparatus and the field of medical laboratory science is affected by a severe shortage of trained workforce.

Market trends

Outsourcing of drug discovery process

Increasing demand for portable instruments

Global initiatives encouraging proteomics research

Key vendors

Bruker

Charles River

PerkinElmer

Rigaku

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Customer Landscape







Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User







Part 09: Regional Landscape







Part 10: Decision Framework







Part 11: Drivers And Challenges







Part 12: Market Trends







Part 13: Vendor Landscape







Part 14: Vendor Analysis







Part 15: Appendix







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gq2lsk/global_xray?w=5

