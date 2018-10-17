Global X-Ray Detectors Market Forecast To 2024: Rising Demand for X-Ray Imaging in Industrial and Security Markets

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-Ray Detectors Market By Product (FPD, CSI, GADOX, CR, CCD), FOV (Large, Medium, Small), Portability (Portable, Fix), System, And Application [Medical (Mammogram, Spine), Dental, Security, Industrial, Veterinary] - Global Forecast To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The X-ray detectors market is expected to exhibit a lucrative growth rate. The global X-ray detectors market is expected to reach $3,887.3 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period from 2018 to 2024. This report provides insights into the adoption of X-ray detectors in various applications such as medical, dental, security, industrial, and veterinary segments of the market.

Declining prices and increasing adoption of digital imaging detectors, rising demand in industrial and security markets, and a growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the global X-ray detectors market. However, the relatively high prices of digital X-ray systems still hinder their adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets.



The geographic analysis provides detailed insights into the key trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the demographic & economic impact, government & private investments, and regulatory scenario. The report identifies North America as the largest market followed by Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. The geographical analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries.

The report also includes an overview of the competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2015-2018). The market players employed various strategies to expand their product offerings, global footprints, and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global X-ray detectors market include acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches.





Key questions answered



Which are the factors boosting the adoption of flat panel detectors?

What is the size and growth rate of the FPD market in terms of value and volume?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Adoption of Digital X-Ray Detectors

4.2.1.2. Rising Demand for X-Ray Imaging in industrial and Security Markets

4.2.1.3. Growing Geriatric Population Coupled with Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Price of Digital X-Ray Systems

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Opportunities from Asian Countries

4.2.3.2. On-Going innovations in X-Ray Imaging with Potential to Meet the Unmet Needs

4.3. Market Share Analysis: Flat Panel Detectors

4.4. Regulatory Analysis

4.4.1. North America

4.4.2. Europe

4.4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.4.4. Latin America, Middle East & Africa



5. X-Ray Detectors Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Flat Panel Detectors (FPDs)

5.2.1. Flat Panel Detectors, by Type

5.2.1.1. Indirect Flat-Panel Detectors

5.2.1.1.1. Cesium Iodide (CsI) Flat-Panel Detectors

5.2.1.1.2. Gadolinium Oxysulfide (Gd2o2s or GoS) Flat-Panel Detectors

5.2.1.2. Direct Flat-Panel Detectors

5.2.2. Flat-Panel Detectors Market, by Field of View

5.2.2.1. Large-Area Flat-Panel Detectors

5.2.2.2. Medium-Area Flat-Panel Detectors

5.2.2.3. Small-Area Flat Panel Detectors

5.2.3. Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Portability

5.2.3.1. Portable Detectors

5.2.3.2. Fixed Detectors

5.2.4. Flat-Panel Detectors Market, by System

5.2.4.1. New Digital X-Ray Systems

5.2.4.2. Retrofit X-Ray Systems

5.3. Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

5.4. Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

5.5. Line-Scan Detectors



6. X-Ray Detector Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Medical Applications

6.2.1. Static Imaging

6.2.1.1. Radiography

6.2.1.1.1. Chest Radiography

6.2.1.1.2. Orthopedic Radiography

6.2.1.1.3. Other Applications

6.2.1.2. Mammography

6.2.2. Dynamic Imaging

6.2.2.1. General Fluoroscopy

6.2.2.2. Cardiovascular Imaging

6.2.2.3. Surgical Imaging

6.2.2.4. Interventional Spine Procedures

6.2.2.5. Others

6.3. Dental Applications

6.4. Security Applications

6.5. Industrial Applications

6.6. Veterinary Applications



7. X-Ray Detector Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. U.K.

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5. Rest of World

7.5.1. Latin America

7.5.2. Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Acquisitions

8.3. New Product Launch

8.4. Collaboration



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

9.1. Varex Imaging Corporation

9.2. Trixell

9.3. Canon Inc.

9.4. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

9.5. Carestream Health, Inc. (Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

9.6. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

9.7. Konica Minolta, Inc.

9.8. Vieworks Co., Ltd.

9.9. Rayence Inc. (Subsidiary of Rayence Co., Ltd)

9.10. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

9.11. Careray Medical Systems Co.

9.12. Iray Technology Company Limited

9.13. Analogic Corporation



