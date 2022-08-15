Global X-ray Detectors Markets Report 2022-2029: FPD, CSI, GADOX, CR, CCD - Rising Demand for X-ray Imaging in Industrial & Security Markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-ray Detectors Market by Product Type, FOV, Portability, System, And Application - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global X-ray detectors market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2029 to reach $4.30 billion by 2029.

Following a thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report discusses key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the growth of the global X-ray detectors market.



The growing adoption of digital x-ray detectors, rising demand for x-ray imaging in industrial and security markets, growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases & respiratory infections, and increasing utilization of x-ray detectors for early diagnosis & clinical applications are considered to have a positive impact on the X-ray detectors market.



Based on product type, the flat panel detectors (FPD) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Flat panel detectors are used in digital radiography (DR) for the conversion of x-rays to light (indirect conversion) or charge (direct conversion), which is then interpreted using a thin film transistor (TFT) array. FPD are used for medical imaging (CT, X-ray, mammography) and in several extraoral imaging devices.



Based on application, the security segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. X-ray detectors are used for various security applications such as air cargo screening, baggage screening, mail & parcel screening, vehicle screening, port & border protection, and personnel screening (body scanning).

X-ray screening systems are used in airports to ensure public safety and prevent lethal attacks and entry of people carrying weapons or illegal items. The growing volume of passengers is expected to increase the demand for security X-ray screening systems.



In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global X-ray detectors market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of the market in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the large elderly population living with chronic diseases, rising income levels leading to improving access to healthcare facilities, government initiatives to boost the healthcare sector, and growing adoption of advanced medical technologies.

Market Overview

Drivers

Growing Geriatric Population Coupled with the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Respiratory Infections

Rising Demand for X-ray Imaging in Industrial & Security Markets

Growing Adoption of Digital X-ray Detectors

Increasing Utilization of X-ray Detectors for Early Diagnosis & Clinical Applications

Restraints

Health Hazards Caused by Radiation

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Ongoing Innovations in X-ray Imaging Systems with the Potential to Fulfill Unmet Needs

Trends

Global X-ray Detectors Market: Regulatory Analysis

Pricing Analysis



Some of the key companies operating in the global X-ray detectors market are

Varex Imaging Corporation

Trixell

Canon Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Carestream Health Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Rayence

Vieworks Co. Ltd

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

iRay Technology

CareRay Medical Systems Co.

Analogic Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Scope of the Report

Global X-ray Detectors Market, by Product Type

Flat Panel Detectors, by Type

Indirect Flat Panel Detectors

Cesium Iodide (CsI) Flat Panel Detectors

Gadolinium Oxysulfide (Gd2O2s or GoS) Flat Panel Detectors

Direct Flat Panel Detectors

Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Field of View

Large-Area Flat Panel Detectors

Medium-Area Flat Panel Detectors

Small-Area Flat Panel Detectors

Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Portability

Portable Detectors

Fixed Detectors

Flat Panel Detectors Market, by System

New Digital X-ray Systems

Retrofit X-ray Systems

Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

Line Scan Detectors

Global X-ray Detectors Market, by Application

Medical Applications

Static Imaging

Radiography

Chest Radiography

Orthopedic Radiography

Mammography

Dynamic Imaging

General Fluoroscopy

Cardiovascular Imaging

Surgical Imaging

Interventional Spine Procedures

Dental Applications

Security Applications

Industrial Applications

Veterinary Applications

Global X-ray Detectors Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East and Africa (RoMEA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flhmuy

