Global X-ray Mammography Imaging Systems Market 2017-2020: Evaluating Growth Patterns and Opportunities Across X-ray Mammography Sets
Over the last 20 years, hospitals and imaging centers in developed economies have adopted X-ray mammography equipment to screen and diagnose breast cancer. This has led to significant reduction in mortality and prompted emerging countries to invest in population-based, organized screening. Significant investments in mammography technology have paved the way for radiation safety, patient comfort, and 3D imaging that provides precise tumor detection.
Market measurements - revenue and year-over-year growth rate by region and segment - are analyzed for 2015 to 2016 and forecast until 2022. Pricing range and growth trend by sub-segment is discussed for the base year. An extensive list of manufacturers in the X-ray mammography space to watch out for in 2017 is also provided.
With the advent of private hospitals and favorable reimbursement health insurance, there is more demand for patient safety and quality of technologies, reduced hospitalization and reduction in overall healthcare costs in Asia-Pacific.
Globally, countries are placing emphasis on early detection of breast cancer safety and investing in screening programs. Business models focusing on managed services, pay per use , sharing services, integrated workflow and automation are changing the landscape of the mammography procurement. These factors determine the growth of the mammography market.
Strategies, growth analyses, competitive landscape, and future focus are discussed for vendors, such as GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Hologic, IMS, Planmed, Carestream, Agfa, Fujifilm, Allengers, Cura Healthcare, and Konica Minolta, among others. The base year for the study is 2017; the historic years are 2015 and 2016; the forecast period is from 2018 to 2022.
Research Scope
This study aims to analyze and forecast the X-ray Mammography Imaging Systems market in North America (US and Canada), Europe, and Asia-Pacific for 2017. Market trends analyzed include utilization of mammography systems, breast care statistics, mammography procedure volume analysis, and clinical layout of breast care in countries presented in research scope, growth indicators, market adoption and penetration, factors influencing RoI, critical unmet needs and potential game-changing strategy, growth opportunities for X-ray mammography, technology trends driving X-ray mammography growth, future prospects, product profile, competitive structure, market metrics market share, revenues, and strategy.
Regions Covered:
- North America (the United States and Canada)
- Europe: Western Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Benelux, Scandinavia); Eastern Europe (Hungary, Poland and Romania)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India and Japan )
- Analyses by analog, computed, 2D digital, 2D digital to DBT upgrade and digital breast tomosynthesis are provided for the three regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Segmentation
- Research Study Scope
- Key Findings - Executive Summary
- Key Findings - North America
- Key Findings - Western Europe
- Key Findings - Eastern Europe
- Key Findings - Asia-Pacific
- Key Findings - North American Mammography Market Highlights
- Key Findings - European Mammography Market Highlights
- Key Findings - Asia-Pacific Mammography Market Highlights
- Appetite and Adoption of Advanced Mammography Imaging
- Mammography Imaging - Gateway to Success
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements - Total X-Ray Mammography Imaging Systems Market
- Market Engineering Measurements - Analog Mammography Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - Computed Radiography Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - 2D DR Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - 2D DR to DBT Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - DBT Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - North America
- Market Engineering Measurements - Europe
- Market Engineering Measurements - Asia-Pacific
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Companies to Watch
- Game-changing Strategies
- 3 Big Predictions
- Key Factors Influencing the Uptake of Mammography Systems
- Promising Care Delivery and Diagnosis in the Future for Breast Imaging
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Breast Imaging - New Advancements and Future Developments
2. Market Overview
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Global Mammography Market Overview
- Global X-ray Mammography Imaging Systems Market Overview
- Segment Breakdown - Revenue Forecast
- Market Dynamics - Moderate but Stable Growth
- Total X-ray Mammography Market - Sales and Distribution Structure
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total X-ray Mammography Imaging Systems Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Market Forecasts - Total X-ray Mammography Imaging Systems Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumption and Definition
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Pricing Trends and Forecast by Segment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
5. Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment
- Key Industry Participants and Main Product Lines
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Mammography Systems
- Strategic Imperatives for Mammography
7. Analog Mammography Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
8. Computed Radiography Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. 2D-DR Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. 2D-DR to DBT (upgrade) Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. DBT Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
12. North America X-ray Mammography
- The Case for Breast Imaging
- Breast Cancer Overview - The United States
- Breast Cancer Overview - Canada
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography Imaging Systems in the United States
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography Imaging Systems in Canada
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
13. Europe
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Breast Screening Activities in the European Union
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
- Market Share Analysis
14. Western Europe
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
15. France
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in France
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
16. Germany
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in Germany
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
17. The United Kingdom
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in the United Kingdom
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
18. Italy
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in Italy
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
19. Spain
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in Spain
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
20. Nordic Countries (Nordics)
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in Nordics
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
21. Benelux
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in Benelux
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
22. Eastern Europe
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
23. Poland
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in Poland
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
24. Hungary
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in Hungary
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
25. Romania
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in Romania
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
26. Asia-Pacific
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenue
- Market Share Analysis
27. Japan
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in Japan
28. China
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in China
29. India
- Breast Cancer Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Adoption of X-ray Mammography in India
30. The Last Word
- The Last Word
- Legal Disclaimer
31. Appendix
- Acronyms
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Agfa
- Allengers
- Carestream
- Cura Healthcare
- Fujifilm
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic
- IMS
- Konica Minolta
- Planmed
- Siemens Healthineers
