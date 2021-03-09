Global X-Ray Security Screening Market with COVID-19 Vaccines Impact Analysis 2021-2027

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-Ray Security Screening (Aviation, Maritime, Land Transportation, Defense, Postal, Perimeter, Building, Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle) Market with COVID-19 Vaccines Impact Analysis - 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a thorough analysis of 6 vertical and 6 technology sectors, 5 regional and 24 national markets, detailing 2020-2027 market size of 156 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $2.6 Billion by 2027.

The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

According to the report, the 2021-2027 X-Ray Security Screening Systems market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. In a matter of a few months, the coronavirus pandemic infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands. The associated decline in GDP limited the 2020-2021 X-Ray security screening products budgets.

New COVID-19 vaccines having an extremely high efficacy mean that the X-Ray Security Screening market will recover by 2022.

The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new X-Ray screening products and services.

The pandemic driven decline of air passengers and public transportation, resulting in a 2020-2021 drop of sales of X-Ray systems. We forecast that these sectors market will recover by 2022-2027.

E-commerce growth during the pandemic resulted in a >50% hike in the need to screen postal

The Biden administration national security agenda

Contraband smuggling

China's internal security policy

internal security policy Terror

Questions answered in this report include:

What are the trends of the 156 sub-markets during 2020-2027?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase X-Ray based solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the X-Ray security screening technology & services trends?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

The Global X-Ray Security Screening Market data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives. With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" - each dollar spent, and the Global X-Ray Security Screening market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

By 6 X-Ray Security Technology Markets:

Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

1st Responders X-ray Systems

Small Aperture X-ray Systems

Medium Aperture X-ray Systems

Cargo Screening Systems - Cargo X Ray

People Screening Systems (AIT) & Other Technological Markets

By 6 Vertical X-ray Security Markets:

Aviation Security

Land Transportation Security (Vehicle X-ray)

Maritime Security

Secured Perimeters & Buildings

Postal Items

Defense

By 24 National X-Ray Security Markets:

U.S.

Canada

UK

Germany

France

Scandinavia

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

GCC (w/o Saudi Arabia )

) Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

By 5 Regional X-ray Security Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Asia-Pacific

By 4 Revenue Sources:

System Sales

Aftersale Revenues

Planning & Consulting Services

Training Services

Companies Mentioned

3DX-RAY

Adani

Analyzed Images

Astrophysics Inc.

Auto Clear U.S.

Eurologix Security Ltd

FISCAN

Gilardoni SpA

Inward Detection

Leidos Inc

LIXI Inc

MINXRAY Inc.

NUCTECH Co. Ltd

OSI Systems

Polimek Electronics

Rapiscan

S2 Global

SCANNA MSC Ltd.

Smiths Detection

Todd Research Ltd.

Vanderlande

Vidisco Ltd.

VOTI Detection

Westminster International

X-Ray Center Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftsr27

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

