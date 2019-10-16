Global Xylene Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xylene market worldwide is projected to grow by 31.2 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Paraxylene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 67.6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Paraxylene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.1 Million Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 941.1 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paraxylene will reach a market size of 3.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 8.5 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Braskem SA; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation; Reliance Industries Ltd.; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; US Petrochemical Industries, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Xylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Xylene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Xylene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Xylene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Paraxylene (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Paraxylene (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Paraxylene (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Orthoxylene (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Orthoxylene (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Orthoxylene (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Xylene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Xylene Market Estimates and Projections

in Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Xylene Market in the United States by Product: A

Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Xylene Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Xylene Historic Market Review by Product in

Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 18: Xylene Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Xylene: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Xylene Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Xylene Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric

Tons by Product: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Xylene Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Xylene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European Xylene Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Xylene Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Xylene Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2018-2025

Table 29: Xylene Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Product: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Xylene Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Xylene Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons

by Product: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Xylene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: German Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons

by Product: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Xylene Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric

Tons by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Xylene Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Xylene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Xylene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Xylene Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Xylene Historic Market Review by Product in

Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 45: Xylene Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Xylene Market Estimates and Projections in

Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Xylene Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review

in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Product: 2018-2025

Table 50: Xylene Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Xylene Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Xylene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Xylene Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Xylene Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Xylene Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric

Tons by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Xylene Historic Market Review by Product in

Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 63: Xylene Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Xylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Xylene Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Xylene Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Xylene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Xylene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Xylene Market Trends by Region/Country

in Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 71: Xylene Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Xylene Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Xylene Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Xylene Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2018-2025

Table 77: Xylene Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Xylene Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Xylene Historic Market Scenario in Metric

Tons by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Xylene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric

Tons by Product: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Xylene Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Xylene Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A

Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Xylene Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Xylene Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Xylene Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Xylene Historic Market by Product in

Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 93: Xylene Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Xylene: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Xylene Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2018-2025

Table 98: Xylene Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Product: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Xylene Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Xylene Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Xylene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Xylene Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Xylene Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Xylene Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Xylene Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Xylene Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Xylene Market Estimates and Projections in

Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Xylene Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BRASKEM SA

EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

