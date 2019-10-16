Global Xylene Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 15:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xylene market worldwide is projected to grow by 31.2 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Paraxylene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 67.6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Paraxylene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.1 Million Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 941.1 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paraxylene will reach a market size of 3.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 8.5 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Braskem SA; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation; Reliance Industries Ltd.; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; US Petrochemical Industries, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Xylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Xylene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Xylene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Xylene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Paraxylene (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Paraxylene (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Paraxylene (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Orthoxylene (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Orthoxylene (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Orthoxylene (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Xylene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Xylene Market Estimates and Projections
in Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Xylene Market in the United States by Product: A
Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Xylene Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Xylene Historic Market Review by Product in
Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 18: Xylene Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Xylene: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Xylene Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Xylene Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric
Tons by Product: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Xylene Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Xylene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European Xylene Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Xylene Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Xylene Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Product: 2018-2025
Table 29: Xylene Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Product: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Xylene Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Xylene Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons
by Product: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Xylene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: German Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons
by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Xylene Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric
Tons by Product: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Xylene Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Xylene: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Xylene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Xylene Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Xylene Historic Market Review by Product in
Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 45: Xylene Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Xylene Market Estimates and Projections in
Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Xylene Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review
in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: Xylene Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Xylene Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Xylene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Xylene Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates
and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Xylene Historic Market Scenario in
Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Xylene Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric
Tons by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Xylene Historic Market Review by Product in
Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 63: Xylene Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Xylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Xylene Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: Xylene Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Xylene: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Xylene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Xylene Market Trends by Region/Country
in Metric Tons: 2018-2025
Table 71: Xylene Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Xylene Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Xylene Market Growth Prospects in
Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Xylene Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Product: 2018-2025
Table 77: Xylene Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Xylene Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Xylene Historic Market Scenario in Metric
Tons by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Xylene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric
Tons by Product: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Xylene Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Xylene Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A
Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Xylene Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Xylene Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Xylene Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Xylene Historic Market by Product in
Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 93: Xylene Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Xylene: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Xylene Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Product: 2018-2025
Table 98: Xylene Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Product: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Xylene Market Growth Prospects in
Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Xylene Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Xylene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Xylene Historic Market Analysis
in Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Xylene Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Xylene Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Xylene Historic Market Analysis
in Metric Tons by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Xylene Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Xylene Market Estimates and Projections in
Metric Tons by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Xylene Market in Africa by Product: A Historic
Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BRASKEM SA
EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817798/?utm_source=PRN
