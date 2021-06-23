Global Xylitol Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Xylitol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Xylitol is a sugar alcohol which has the ability to stimulate the receptors of sweet taste on the tongue. It is considered natural as it can be found in many fruits and vegetables in small amounts. Xylitol is a white, crystalline powder which has similar sweetness as regular sugar but with 40% less calories. It can also be made by using an industrial process where a plant fibre called xylan is transformed into xylitol. When consumed, xylitol reduces the levels of bacteria in saliva which leads to tooth decay and also fights against some of the bacteria causing ear infection. According to the latest report, titled "Xylitol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global xylitol market reached a value of US$ 921 Million in 2020.



There has been an increase in awareness among consumers about calorie intake owing to the rising prevalence rate of several lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular problems, high cholesterol and obesity. This acts as a primary factor which is driving the growth of the global xylitol market. Additionally, there has also been a high demand for healthy, economic and safe sugar substitutes which, in turn, is contributing towards the market growth. Moreover, consumers are willing to spend more on naturally-based sweeteners instead of regular sugar which is further propelling the demand for xylitol across the globe. Some of the other factors which are positively influencing the market growth include rapid urbanisation and a shift in consumer preference towards sugar free products. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global xylitol market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being DuPont, Ingredion, Roquette, Cargill, Novagreen, Zuchem Inc., Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech, and Thomson Biotech (Xiamen)



This report provides a deep insight into the global xylitol market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the xylitol market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global xylitol market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global xylitol market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global xylitol market?

What are the key application segments in the global xylitol market?

What are the major forms in the xylitol market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global xylitol market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global xylitol market?

What is the structure of the global xylitol market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global xylitol market?

How is xylitol manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Xylitol Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Margin Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Form

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Form

6.1 Solid

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Liquid

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Chewing Gum

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Confectionery

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Xylitol Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 DuPont

10.3.2 Roquette

10.3.3 Cargill

10.3.4 Ingredion

10.3.5 Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech

10.3.6 Thomson Biotech (Xiamen)

10.3.7 Zuchem Inc.

10.3.8 Novagreen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86jy57

