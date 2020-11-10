Global Yeast Extract Market By Technology, By Application, By Form, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Yeast Extract Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Yeast extract comprises cell contents of yeast that lack the cell wall. Yeast is a eukaryotic unicellular microscopic resourceful organism that belongs to the kingdom fungi. It is widely used in the food & beverage industry for the process of fermentation. Yeast extract is the common name for thick brown partly solid processed yeast products that are obtained from extracts of the cell content. Autolyzed and hydrolysed technology-based products are widely used and these products are available in different forms like fresh, dry, and instant yeasts.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983175/?utm_source=PRN





The yeast extract plays an important role in confectionaries and bakeries as a leaving agent. In beverage industries for the purpose of processing, the yeast extract is extensively used for fermentation of the raw beverage with glucose in order to provide the required alcohol. Besides application in beverages, yeast extract is also useful as dietary supplements because of the presence of nutrients like chromium, selenium, potassium, protein, iron, zinc, magnesium, etc.



The increase in the intake of alcoholic beverages and growing demand for bakery products are anticipated to boost the market growth. Yeast extract is an ingredient that is clean and labelled. It is considered as one of the natural flavoring ingredients such as spices and herbs. There are many additional features of yeast extract like it is also Kosher, Halal, GMO-free, and usually does not comprise gluten. Moreover, the increase in consumer preference for fresh and healthy food products containing natural ingredients is likely to boost its demand. The easy availability of resources, like saccharides and other such sugar derivatives, at an affordable price is expected to drive the growth of the yeast extract market over the forecast period.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Autolyzed and Hydrolyzed. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Paste, Powder and Flakes. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), Lallemand, Inc., Carbery Group Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Lesaffre Group, Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd., Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Alltech, Leiber GmbH, and Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Yeast Extract Market



Aug-2020: Lesaffre acquired a majority stake in Biohymn Biotechnology, a Chinese company specialized in the production of yeast and yeast extracts. The acquisition strengthened its position in the Chinese market and ensured greater proximity to its clients.



Oct-2019: Angel Yeast opened the first-of-its-kind yeast extract factory in Beni Suef, Egypt. The factory aimed to enable the company to meet the emerging demand in the Middle East. The 24,000 square meter plant is expected to produce 12,000 tons of yeast extract products annually, increasing Angel Yeast Egypt's annual production capacity to 35,000 metric tons of yeast and yeast extract product.



Jun-2019: Associated British Foods came into an agreement with Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International Limited. Under this agreement, the companies established a joint venture in China for the manufacturing, selling, and distribution of yeast and bakery ingredients. The joint venture acquired existing Chinese yeast and bakery ingredients activities of AB Mauri, a division of ABF, and uses Yihai Kerry Arawana's supply chain, extensive sales and distribution network, and local market expertise in China. The JV build and operate a new yeast plant co-located with Wilmar's food processing plant in the Taha industrial zone in Qiqihar City, China, significantly increasing capacity.



Feb-2019: Synergy Flavours, a division of Carbery Group, doubled the size of its Thai operation for meeting the growing demand for its innovative flavor solutions in Asia-Pacific. The expansion of its site in Samutprakarn created an additional 2500m2 of space, including 1,500m2 for manufacturing, plus five new sensory labs. The Thai facility produces sweet and savory flavors, as well as seasonings in liquid and powder formats. The dairy flavor and lactic yeast extract range from Synergy's Dairy Taste production facility in Ireland are also warehoused and distributed from Thailand.



Jan-2019: Kerry announced its partnership with Renaissance BioScience following which the former company launched Acryleast, a new fully non-GMO solution for acrylamide reduction. It is a clean-label, non-GMO yeast, rich in asparaginase enzyme, which can reduce acrylamide levels by up to 90% throughout the range of food and beverage products, including biscuits, crackers, French fries, potato crisps, coffee, and infant food.



Jan-2019: Lallemand acquired Ohly's Hutchinson Torula Yeast facility and associated business. Ohly continues to operate its Boyceville facility and can focus on Torula yeast extract-based specialties and PRODRY culinary powders. The acquisition of the Hutchinson business provided its new and existing customers with a wider choice of products and taste profiles and further developed the technology leadership.



May-2018: Synergy Flavors acquired Janoušek, a supplier of herbal extracts and natural flavoring, and specialized in Italian flavor profiles. The acquisition expanded its presence in Italy and Eastern Europe and provided expertise in areas such as nutrition and dairy.



Feb-2018: Lesaffre took over Alltech's yeast extract facility in Serbia. This acquisition strengthened Lesaffre's position in the growing yeast extract market. The company has strategic development objectives in nutrition and health.



Jan-2018: Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., a Shanghai signed a global license agreement with Renaissance BioScience Corp. The agreement was focused on exclusively manufacturing and supplying the Renaissance novel, patent-protected yeast portfolio for the wine, cider, and craft beer industries worldwide.



Jan-2017: Lesaffre completed the acquisition of Sensient's Strasbourg, France, yeast extract food business, and yeast extract facility. Sensient's facility produces and sells brewer's yeast extracts and yeast cell walls for the human savory and animal feed industries. This acquisition was set with Lesaffre's development strategy in the field of nutrition and health. Lesaffre provided a new impetus to the Strasbourg production unit by offering it with industrial and financial resources for new developments. The acquisition strengthened its presence in the growing markets of brewer's and baker's yeast extracts and provides a solid addition to the Lesaffre range.



May-2016: Lallemand announced the acquisition of Lage y Cia, a company that develops inoculants, legume seed treatments, and other biological crop management products. The acquisition was focused on accelerating its business in dairy and meat as well as enhancing its business in Latin America.



Apr-2016: Lallemand completed the acquisition of the Surface and Ripening Cultures business from DSM Food Specialties. This business has been incorporated into Lallemand's Specialty Cultures business unit. The acquisition includes surface and ripening strains of molds, yeast, and bacteria for soft cheese and dry fermented meat applications, as well as related industrial and business assets including over 100 existing commercial products.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Technology



• Autolyzed



• Hydrolyzed



By Application



• Food & Beverages



• Animal Feed



• Pharmaceuticals



• Other Applications



By Form



• Paste



• Powder



• Flakes



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)



• Lallemand, Inc.



• Carbery Group Ltd.



• Kerry Group PLC



• Lesaffre Group



• Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.



• Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd.



• Alltech



• Leiber GmbH



• Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983175/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

