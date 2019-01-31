Global Yeast Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Yeast in US$ Million.



The Global, the US, and the European markets are further analyzed by the following Applications: Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 70 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Associated British Foods plc

- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

- Chr. Hansen A/S

- Kerry Group Plc

- Lallemand, Inc.

- Lesaffre Group



YEAST MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. OUTLOOK



Market Snapshots

Global Yeast Market Going Strong

Bread and Other Baked Products - The Major Demand Growth Drivers

Emerging Markets and New Products to Drive Growth

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Table 1: Global Bakery Products Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, the US, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries

Opportunity Indicators:

Table 2: Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Per Capita Consumption (Value) of Bakery Products by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Biscuits by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Per Capita Consumption (Value) of Biscuits by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes

Asia: A Fast Emerging Market for Bread, and Yeast

Current and Future Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Table 6: Global Yeast Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Yeast Production Capacity for Angel Yeast, Lesaffre, AB Mauri, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Trade Scenario

Exports

Table 7: World Yeast Exports: Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Imports

Table 8: World Yeast Imports - Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS



Popularity of Functional Bakery Products Augurs Well for Bakers Yeast

Sophisticated Lifestyles Elevate Alcoholic Beverage Consumption, Drive Yeast Demand

Changing Consumer Preferences Boosting Innovations in Brewing Industry

Growing Popularity of Natural Ingredients in Processed Foods Drives Demand for Yeast

Surging Popularity of Probiotic Functional Foods - A Strong Case for Yeast Demand Growth

Customized Yeast Solutions: A Refreshingly New Product Differentiation Strategy

Specialty Yeast Grows in Popularity to Make Cash Registers Ring

Yeast Extracts Find Applications in Reducing Sodium Levels in Food Products

Red Yeast Rice Attracting Negative Attention Due to Toxins and Side Effects

H2S and EC Prevent Yeasts from Generating Widespread Interest in Wine Industry

Filtered Dates Extract: Potential for Replacing Molasses in Yeast Production

Live Yeast Cultures in Animal Nutrition

Live Yeasts to Help Prevent Clinical and Sub-clinical Acidosis in Ruminants

Live Yeast Cultures in Equine Nutrition for Alleviating Digestive Disturbances

Live Yeast to Aid in the Health of Breeding, Lactating Mother Animals and Offsprings

Yeast Production for Animal Feed

Lallemands Titan Technology Ensures Probiotic Yeast Stability in Feed Processing



3. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Recent Yeast Innovations

Understanding the Process of Yeast Immobilization

Optimization of Yeast

Boosting Yeast Biodiversity to Facilitate Production of Novel Flavors and Aromas in Beer

Availability of Wide Range of Hops

Yeast Innovations

Australian Researchers Identify a Yeast Isolate for Lowering Alcohol Content in Wine

Scientists Create the Complete, Functional Chromosome of Yeast Cell - Make Way for New Applications

Yeast Cells Engineered for Synthetic Extraction of Artemisinin, a Pre-cursor for Malaria Drug

Functional Technologies Develops Acrylamide- Preventing Yeast for Bakery Products

Yeast-based Cancer Fighting Technology Developed by ApoLife



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Yeast: A Definition

Table 9: Physico-Chemical Characteristics of Fresh and Dry Yeast (in Terms of Nitrogen Percentage in Dry Matter, Ashes Percentage in Dry Matter, pH (After Rehydration) and Dry Matter Percentage in Yeast

Table 10: Bakers Yeast - Nutritional Data of Fresh and Dry Baker's Yeast in Terms of Fats, Carbohydrates, Proteins, Minerals (as % in Dry Matter) and Vitamins (mg/100g) and Energy Value (as Kcal per 100g of Dry Matter)

History of Commercial Development

Types of Yeast

Bakers Yeast

Brewers Yeast

Specialty Yeast

By Form

Liquid Yeast

Compressed Yeast

Crumbled Yeast

Active Dry Yeast

Instant Dry yeast

Reducing Power Dry Yeast

Activated yeast form

Deactivated yeast form

Fresh Yeast

Yeast Production Process

Dissolving

Sterilization

Cooling

Strain Addition

Fermentation

Separation

Purification

Overview of End-Use Applications

Food & Beverage Industry

Alcoholic Beverages

Bakery Products

Nutritional Supplements

Bioremediation

Ethanol Production

Animal Feed

Aquariums



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Novozymes Unveils New Yeast Platform

PMI Launches Peloton Yeast Feed Additive

Ohly Introduces New Yeast Extract

Biospringer Introduces Springer® Organic Bakers Yeast Extract

Pak Group Introduces Bellarise® Supreme Instant Dry Yeast

Lesaffre Introduces New Yeast Protein Line, Lynside ProteYn



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Angel Yeast Signs Licensing Agreement with Renaissance BioScience Corp.

Orkla Signs Licensing Agreement with Renaissance BioScience Corp.

AB Mauri Establishes New Division, AB Biotek

Lesaffre Acquires Strasbourg Yeast Extract Food Business of Sensient

White Labs to Commence Production at New Facility

Lesaffre and Meiogenix Sign Collaboration Agreement

Lallemand Takes Over USA Yeast



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Associated British Foods plc (UK)

AB Mauri (UK)

Ohly GmbH (Germany)

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. (China)

Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)

Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

Lallemand, Inc. (Canada)

Lesaffre Group (France)

Bio Springer (France)

Red Star Yeast Company (USA)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Synergy Flavours Ltd (UK)

Zeus IBA SRL (Italy)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Yeast by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Application

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Trade Statistics:

Table 17: US Exports of Yeast and Prepared Baking Powders: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Million) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: US Imports of Yeast and Prepared Baking Powders: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Million) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: US Exports of Active Yeasts: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Thousand) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: US Imports of Active Yeasts: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Million) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: US Exports of Inactive Yeasts: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Million) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: US Imports of Inactive Yeasts: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Million) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Breweries Turn to Champagne Yeast for New Flavors

Sorachi Ace Saison

Brewery Gillian

Sundowner

Buzzerekely

Pilsner and Lagered Beer

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Red Star Yeast Company - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: US Historic Review for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: US 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Canadian Bakery Products Market: Witnessing Slow but Steady Growth

Trade Statistics:

Table 26: Canadian Exports of Yeast and Prepared Baking Powders: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Thousand) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Canadian Imports of Yeast and Prepared Baking Powders: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Thousand) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Canadian Exports of Active Yeasts: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Thousand) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Canadian Imports of Active Yeasts: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Thousand) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Canadian Exports of Inactive Yeasts: Breakdown of Export Value (in US$ Thousand) by Destination Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Canadian Imports of Inactive Yeasts: Breakdown of Import Value (in US$ Thousand) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lallemand Inc. - A Key Global Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Canadian Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Japan: A Highly Competitive and Matured Market for Bakery Products

Launch of New Products in Response to Increasing Health Consciousness Sustain Market Demand

Factors Driving Bakery Products Market in Japan

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Japanese Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Noteworthy Trends

Manufacturers Look towards Asia for Growth

Competition from China Intensifies

Yeast Industry Locks Horns with Bioethanol Fuels Industry for Molasses

Bakers Yeast Driven by Robust Opportunities for Packaged Bread

Brewers Yeast Driven by Strong Growth in Wine Consumption

European Yeast Trade Scenario:

Table 36: EU (28) Imports of Yeasts (Active/ Inactive) - Breakdown of Volume Imports (in Metric Tons) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: EU (28) Exports of Yeasts (Active/ Inactive) - Breakdown of Volume Exports (in Metric Tons) by Destination (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: EU (28) Imports of Yeasts (Active/ Inactive) - Breakdown of Imports (in ‚¬ Thousand) by Country of Origin (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: EU (28) Exports of Yeasts (Active/ Inactive) - Breakdown of Exports (in ‚¬ Thousand) by Destination (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European Historic Review for Yeast by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Application

Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European Historic Review for Yeast by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Bakery Products Industry

Artisanal Bakeries Witness Tough Market Conditions

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: French Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

German Bakery Products - An Overview

Largest Producer of Bread and Second Largest Producer of Cookies in Europe

Artisanal Breads Dominate Bread Sales in Germany

Table 48: German Bread Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Artisanal Breads, Industrial Breads and In-Store Breads (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Ohly GmbH - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: German Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Bakery Products in Italy - An Overview

Zeus IBA SRL - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Italian Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

UK - A Leading Market for Bakery Products

Britons Re-discover the Joy of Home Baking

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: UK Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Bakery Products Market Remains Stable Despite Economic Vagaries

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Spanish Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Russia: A Potential Laden Market for Bread

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Russian Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Bakery Products in Select Regional Markets

Belgium

Finland

Switzerland

Turkey

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Low Per Capita Consumption of Bakery Products Provides Ample Opportunities

Table 61: Per-Capita Bread Consumption for Select Countries in Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Per-Capita Biscuit Consumption for Select Countries in Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dry Yeast Dominates the Market

Increasing Adoption of Yeast in Feed Additives to Provide Growth Opportunities

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Bakery Products Market Worldwide

Growing Influence of Western Culture and Cuisine Drive Market Demand

Unpenetrated and Underpenetrated Countries Offer Huge Market Growth Potential

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Yeast by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Chinese Management Regulations to Boost Growth for Yeast Based Feed Products

Multiple Demand Avenues Drive Growth of the Market

Molasses Availability - A Key Factor for Capacity Expansion

Bright Outlook for the Chinese Bakery Products Market

Demand for Cakes & Pastries, Biscuits Remains Strong in China

Steady Increase of Artisanal Bakeries

Angel Yeast Dominates the Market

Table 66: Chinese Yeast Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Yeast Production Capacity for Angel Yeast, Lesaffre, AB Mauri, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. - A Key Global Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Chinese Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Fastest Growing Market for Bakery Products in Asia-Pacific

India Offers Immense Market Penetration Opportunities for Bread

Bread Emerges as a Staple Food in Indian Diets

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Indian Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Bakery Products in Select Regional Markets

Australia

Artisanal Bakery Products Continue to Evolve

South Korea

Indonesia

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Philippines

Taiwan

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Bakery Products Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Latin American Historic Review for Yeast by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Yeast by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Yeast Industry Competes with Bioethanol for Molasses

Overview of Bakery Products Market

Bread: A Mature Segment in the Overall Bakery Products Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Brazilian Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. MEXICO

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Mexico - A Major Market for Bakery Products

New Tax Impacts Bakery Products

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Mexican Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Bakery Products in Select Regional Markets

Chile

Colombia

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

The Middle East Embraces Convenience Foods

UAE: An Attractive Bakery Products Market for Global Brands

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Yeast Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 70 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 96) The United States (19) Canada (3) Japan (3) Europe (50) - France (4) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (4) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18) Latin America (3)

