Global Zeolites Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Demand for Adsorbents Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Zeolites Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Function (Ion-Exchange, Catalyst, Molecular Sieve), Synthetic Zeolites Application (Detergents, Absorbent, Catalysts), Natural Zeolites Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zeolites market size is estimated to be USD 12.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2021 and 2026.

Increasing demand for zeolites as catalysts in fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) applications in oil & gas and petroleum industry is driving the growth of this market.

Zeolites are inorganic materials that are widely used in the chemical industry as catalysts or adsorbents. They are also known as molecular sieves as zeolites can selectively sort molecules using the size exclusion process. Earlier, zeolites were considered porous aluminosilicates with a very high affinity toward cations. Zeolites can either be macroporous, mesoporous, or microporous, depending on the framework of the structural rings. Due to their excellent adsorption, cation-exchange, dehydration-rehydration, and catalysis properties, zeolites are used for wastewater treatment, air purification, and soil treatment.

Natural Zeolites are expected to dominate the zeolites market during 2021-2026

By type, natural zeolite segment is projected to lead the market. This is majorly due to the growing demand for natural zeolites in various applications such as construction & building materials, soil remediation, animal feed and wastewater treatment among others.

Catalyst is expected to dominate the zeolites market, by function, during the forecast period

Based on function, catalyst segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall zeolites market, in terms of value, in 2020. Zeolites are the most important inorganic material used in the production of oil & gas in the petrochemical and oil refining industries. They are routinely used as catalysts in fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydrocarbon cracking (HC) applications. Zeolite catalysts have the advantage of removing hydrogen from alkanes at the acidic sites or reaction sites.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the zeolites market during 2021-2026

Asia Pacific dominated the global zeolites market in 2020. It is majorly due to the increase in demand for zeolites from major countries such as China, Japan, and India. China is the largest market for zeolites market in Asia Pacific. Surging demand for transportation fuels is driving the market for refinery catalysts in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Zeolites Market

4.2 Zeolites Market, by Function

4.3 Zeolites Market, by Region

4.4 Asia-Pacific: Zeolites Market by Type and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Synthetic Zeolites from the Detergent Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Natural Zeolites from Agriculture Sector

5.2.1.3 Significant Usage of Zeolites for Catalytic Cracking in Petroleum Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Selectivity Leads to Lower Exploitation of Zeolites for Various Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Adsorbents

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Toxic Nature of Synthetic Zeolites

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Technology Analysis/Manufacturing Process

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem/Market Map of Zeolites

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.8 Pricing Trends of Zeolites

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.9.1 Regulations on Detergents

5.10 Patent Analysis

6 COVID-19 Impact on Zeolites Market

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Lives and Livelihood

6.1.1.1 Economic Outlook by International Monetary Fund (Imf)

6.1.1.2 Stimulus Package by G-20 Countries

6.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Zeolites Market

6.1.2.1 Introduction

6.1.2.2 Impact on Raw Materials

6.1.2.3 Impact on End-Use Industry

6.1.2.3.1 Medical Industry

6.1.2.3.2 Building & Construction Industry

6.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Zeolites Market Manufacturers

7 Zeolites Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Natural Zeolites

7.2.1 Increasing Demand from Agriculture Sector Driving the Growth

7.3 Synthetic Zeolites

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Synthetic Zeolites in Detergent

8 Zeolites Market, by Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ion-Exchange

8.2.1 Growing Wastewater Treatment Industry Propelling Growth of Zeolites in Ion-Exchange Applications

8.3 Molecular Sieve

8.3.1 High Demand for Zeolite a and Type X Faujasites as Commercial Adsorbents/Molecular Sieves

8.4 Catalyst

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Zeolites as Catalysts in Fcc Applications in Oil & Gas and Petroleum Industry

9 Synthetic Zeolites Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Detergents

9.2.1 Rising Awareness About Increasing Level of Soluble Phosphorus in Municipal Wastewater Promoting Growth

9.3 Absorbent/Desiccant

9.3.1 Rising Demand from Industrial Gas Drying Application Aiding Growth of this Segment

9.4 Catalysts

9.4.1 APAC is Largest Market for Synthetic Zeolites in Catalysts Application

9.5 Others

10 Natural Zeolites Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Construction & Building Materials

10.2.1 Natural Zeolites Offer Improved Strength and Stability to Concrete and Cement

10.3 Animal Feed

10.3.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Benefits of Using Natural Zeolites in Animal Feed Aiding the Growth

10.4 Wastewater Treatment

10.4.1 Excellent Absorbency of Natural Zeolites Makes Them Suitable to be Used as Catalysts

10.5 Soil Remediation

10.5.1 Natural Zeolites Widely Used in Soil Remediation due to Their Excellent Ion-Exchange Properties

10.6 Others

11 Zeolites Market, by Framework

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Linde Type A

11.3 Faujasite

11.4 Mfi

12 Zeolites Market, by Pore Size

12.1 Introduction

12.2 3 A -7 A

12.3 7 A -10 A

13 Zeolites Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Key Players' Strategies

14.2 Revenue Analysis

14.3 Market Share Analysis

14.3.1 Basf Se

14.3.2 Albemarle Corporation

14.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.4 Clariant

14.3.5 Arkema

14.3.6 W. R. Grace & Co.

14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

14.4.1 Star

14.4.2 Pervasive

14.4.3 Emerging Leader

14.4.4 Participant

14.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SME, 2020

14.5.1 Progressive Companies

14.5.2 Responsive Companies

14.5.3 Starting Blocks

14.5.4 Dynamic Companies

14.6 Competitive Scenario

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Basf Se

15.2 Albemarle Corporation

15.3 Honeywell International Inc.

15.4 Clariant

15.5 Arkema

15.6 W. R. Grace & Co.

15.7 Huiying Chemical Industry(Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

15.8 Tosoh Corporation

15.9 Union Showa Kk

15.10 Zeochem Ag

15.11 Knt Group

15.12 Zeolyst International

15.13 Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

15.14 Nalco India

15.15 Pq

15.16 Other Companies

15.16.1 Ningbo Jiahe New Materials Technology Co., Ltd

15.16.2 Sorbead India

15.16.3 Dalian Haixin Chemical Co., Ltd.

15.16.4 Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd (Gcmil)

15.16.5 Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (Gmgbc)

15.16.6 Iqe Group

15.16.7 Eurecat

15.16.8 Fujian Anten Chemical Co. Ltd

15.16.9 Manek Group

15.16.10 Gordes Zeolite

16 Appendix

