Global Zeolites Market Products and Applications Report 2022-2027: Zeolites Come to the Fore in Air Pollution Remediation as Layered Zeolites Gaining Wider Attention

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Zeolites market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027.

Detergents and Building & Construction constitute the principal applications for Zeolites, the global demand for which is estimated at US$3.1 billion each in 2022 while the worldwide market for Zeolites in Building & Construction applications is likely to log the fastest growth during 2022-2027 and becomes the largest application for Zeolites by 2027.

Zeolites are most widely used in the production of detergents, with other major applications for the materials being building & construction, water and wastewater treatment and oil refining & petrochemicals.

Of the two types of zeolites, the demand for the natural variety is marginally larger, though the market for synthetic zeolites is likely to grow at a faster rate. These materials are widely used as builders in detergents as fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts in the petroleum industry and as adsorbents/desiccants in the construction, natural gas and environmental sectors.

Zeolites industry is adversely impacted by Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war and other negative global developments over the short term period, prospects for the longer term augur well, considering the important role played by these products across a spectrum of application areas and industries.

Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Zeolites analyzes the market with respect to product types/sub-types and applications

Zeolites market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and by application across all major countries

Copper-Exchanged Zeolites Enable Efficient Direct Conversion of Methane into Methanol

Zeolites Being Used Widely in Removing Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater

Layered Zeolites Gaining Wider Attention

Zeolites Come to the Fore in Air Pollution Remediation

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 55

The industry guide includes the contact details for 138 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 An Overview of Zeolites

1.1.1.1 Structure of Zeolites

1.1.1.1.1 Pore Structure

1.1.1.2 Properties of Zeolites

1.1.1.2.1 Ion Exchange

1.1.1.2.2 Catalysis

1.1.1.2.3 Adsorption

1.1.1.3 Natural Zeolites

1.1.1.3.1 Clinoptilolite

1.1.1.3.1.1 Synthesis of Clinoptilolite

1.1.1.3.2 Other Natural Zeolites

1.1.1.3.2.1 Chabazite

1.1.1.3.2.2 Stilbite

1.1.1.3.2.3 Analcime

1.1.1.3.2.4 Laumontite

1.1.1.4 Synthetic Zeolites

1.1.1.4.1 A Brief History

1.1.1.4.2 Overview

1.1.1.4.3 Synthesis of Zeolites

1.1.1.4.3.1 Zeolite A (LTA)

1.1.1.4.3.2 Zeolites X, Y and USY

1.1.1.4.3.3 Zeolite ZSM-5 (MFI)

2. APPLICATIONS OF ZEOLITES

2.1 Agriculture

2.1.1 Fertilizer and Soil Amendment

2.1.2 Pesticides, Fungicides and Herbicides

2.1.3 Traps for Heavy Metals

2.2 Animal Feed

2.3 Building & Construction

2.4 Detergents

2.4.1 Chemistry and Structure of Zeolites for Detergents

2.4.2 Detergents Builders: Functions and History

2.4.3 Laundering Process and Zeolites

2.4.4 Zeolites in Detergent Manufacture

2.5 Oil Refining & Petrochemicals

2.5.1 Oil Refining Catalyst

2.5.2 Light Olefin Separation

2.6 Water & Wastewater Treatment

2.6.1 Industrial Wastewater

2.6.2 Municipal Wastewater

2.6.3 Drinking Water

2.7 Other Applications

2.7.1 Gas Purification and Separation

2.7.2 Medicine

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1 Layered Zeolites Gaining Wider Attention

3.2 Zeolite-Supported Metal Catalysts Used as an Advanced Technology in Propane Dehydrogenation

3.3 Copper-Exchanged Zeolites Enable Efficient Direct Conversion of Methane into Methanol

3.4 Zeolites Being Used as Adsorbents for Controlling Body Odor

3.5 Zeolites Being Used Widely in Removing Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater

3.6 Green Synthesis of Microporous and Hierarchical Zeolites Gaining Momentum

3.7 Novel Methods Developed for Synthesis of Zeolites

3.8 Zeolites Show their Versatility in Sustainable Chemistry

3.9 Zeolites Come to the Fore in Air Pollution Remediation

3.10 Purified Water Achieved with Innovative Zeolites

4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Albemarle Corporation ( United States )

) ANTEN Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Arkema SA ( France )

) Axens SA ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bear River Zeolite Co. ( United States )

) Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) Calgon Carbon Corporation ( United States )

) Chalco Shandong Advanced Material Co Ltd ( China )

) Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH (CWK) ( Germany )

) Clariant AG ( Switzerland )

) DP "Transcarpathian Zeolite Plant" ( Ukraine )

) Eurecat SA ( France )

) Gordes Zeolite ( Turkey )

) Honeywell UOP ( United States )

) International Zeolite Corp. ( Canada )

) IQE Group ( Spain )

) JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. (JGC C&C) ( Japan )

) Johnson Matthey ( United Kingdom )

( ) KMI Zeolite Inc. ( United States )

) KNT Group ( Russia )

) Milliporesigma ( United States )

) National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) ( India )

) Ningbo Jiahe New Materials Technology Co Ltd ( China )

) PQ Corporation ( United States )

) PT. D&W Internasional ( Indonesia )

) Rota Madencilik As - Rota Mining Corp. ( Turkey )

) Sachem Inc. ( United States )

) Showa Denko K.K. ( Japan )

) Sinopec Shanghai Research Institute of Petrochemical Technology (Sript) ( China )

) Sorbead India ( India )

) St. Cloud Mining Company ( United States )

) Teague Mineral Products ( United States )

) Tosoh Corporation ( Japan )

) W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. ( United States )

) Zeocel Portugal Lda. ( Portugal )

) Zeochem AG ( Switzerland )

) Zeotech Corporation ( United States )

) Zhengzhou Fulong New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Albemarle Recognized by American Chemistry Council with Eight Responsible Care Awards

Reduce Pet Smells Over Summer Months

Clariant wins major contracts to supply petrochemical catalysts for China's Lihuayi Group

Lihuayi Group International Zeolite Signs Groundbreaking Agricultural Nutrient Technology Transfer Agreement

Albemarle Announces Global Price Increase for Catalyst Products

W. R. Grace & Co. - ART's ICR 450 Technology Wins Hydrocarbon Processing Award for Best Catalyst Technology

International Zeolite Partners with Academia to Validate Disruptive Commercial Agricultural Products

W. R. Grace & Co. - Standard Industries Completes Acquisition of Grace

New Way To Manage Nitrogen For Better Crops - Blue Pacific Minerals

W. R. Grace & Co. - Grace Announces 2021 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions

W. R. Grace & Co. - Bapco Awards the Largest Catalyst Management Agreement in its History to ART for its Resid Hydrocracking Catalyst

IQE obtains the SiOLITE Trademark Registration Certificate in Eu

BASF introduces AltriumT Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalyst to increase transportation fuel yields

Advanced Molecular Sieve for Cryogenic Air Separation Achieves 20% Higher Capacity

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1 Global Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type

6.2 Global Zeolites Market Overview by Application

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

7. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Albemarle Corporation ( United States )

) Bear River Zeolite Co. ( United States )

) Calgon Carbon Corporation ( United States )

) Graver Technologies, LLC ( United States )

) Hengye Inc. ( United States )

) Honeywell UOP ( United States )

) Ida-Ore Zeolite ( United States )

) International Zeolite Corp. ( Canada )

) Interra Global ( United States )

) KMI Zeolite Inc. ( United States )

) Milliporesigma ( United States )

) PQ Corporation ( United States )

) Sachem Inc. ( United States )

) St. Cloud Mining Company ( United States )

) Teague Mineral Products ( United States )

) W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. ( United States )

) Zeolyst International ( United States )

) Zeomex ( Mexico )

) Zeotech Corporation ( United States )

8. EUROPE

Major Market Players

Arkema SA ( France )

) Axens SA ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH (CWK) ( Germany )

) Clariant AG ( Switzerland )

) DP "Transcarpathian Zeolite Plant" ( Ukraine )

) Eurecat SA ( France )

) G. Apostolico & C. Tanagro Snc ( Italy )

) Gordes Zeolite ( Turkey )

) IQE Group ( Spain )

) Johnson Matthey ( United Kingdom )

( ) KNT Group ( Russia )

) Lenntech BV ( The Netherlands )

) Rota Madencilik AS - Rota Mining Corp. ( Turkey )

) Silkem, D.O.O. ( Slovenia )

) Zeocel Portugal Lda. ( Portugal )

) Zeocem, A.S. (Slovak Republic)

Zeochem AG ( Switzerland )

9. ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

Anten Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co., Ltd ( China )

) Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd ( India )

) Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. (JGC C&C) ( Japan )

) Jiangxi Xintao Technology Co., Ltd ( China )

) Manek Group ( India )

) National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) ( India )

) Ningbo Jiahe New Materials Technology Co., Ltd ( China )

) PT. D&W Internasional ( Indonesia )

) Showa Denko K.K. ( Japan )

) Union Showa K. K. (USKK) ( Japan )

) Sinopec Shanghai Research Institute of Petrochemical Technology (SRIPT) ( China )

) Sorbead India ( India )

) Tosoh Corporation ( Japan )

) Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Zhengzhou Fulong New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

10. SOUTH AMERICA

11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of World

PART D: ANNEXURE

