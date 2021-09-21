Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems (ZLD) Markets 2021-2026 - Rising Concerns Over the Disposal of Brine Concentrates into Oceans

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems (ZLD) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zero liquid discharge systems market was valued at $6.24 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $10.22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The impact of COVID-19 in the zero liquid discharge systems industry has been two-fold with the increase in adoption and decrease in supply. Furthermore, a decrease in travel, entertainment spending, and dining out - combined with government inducement programs has freed up cash for customers to spend on water treatment systems, as well as more home improvements. The demand for industrial zero liquid discharge systems is increasing globally.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Zero liquid discharge systems are gaining more traction as it is helpful as wastewater treatment and water management solutions for intricate industrial wastewaters.

Implementing stringent regulations on industries and power plants regarding discharges in water bodies is the key factor driving zero liquid discharge systems market growth.

The energy &power industry dominates the zero liquid discharge systems market share. High priority is given to water management as implanting zero liquid discharge systems eradicates the discharge of wastewater.

Vendors need to find partners in emerging markets to expand their geographic presence in other potential markets.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The conventional zero liquid discharge system segment is expected to be the leading wastewater management market in 2020 due to its extensive application across several end-use industries in pre-defined stages such as evaporation, filtration, pretreatment, and crystallization.

Membrane technology has grown due to the advantages it provides in the water and wastewater treatment market. It can connect the sustainability and economic gap amidst possibilities of minimal or no chemical usage, easy accessibility, and environmental friendliness.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Asia : China , India , Japan , and South Korea are the fastest growing countries in the APAC zero liquid discharge systems industry. Major developments have taken place owing to the rise in pollution rates in the countries.

: , , , and are the fastest growing countries in the APAC zero liquid discharge systems industry. Major developments have taken place owing to the rise in pollution rates in the countries. North America : Due to the pandemic, industrial activities witnessed a drop in North America . But the industrial sector in North America is expected to recover and regain its position on a global level. Therefore, the demand for ZLD systems is anticipated to be high during the forecast period.

: Due to the pandemic, industrial activities witnessed a drop in . But the industrial sector in is expected to recover and regain its position on a global level. Therefore, the demand for ZLD systems is anticipated to be high during the forecast period. Europe : Growing awareness about the harmful effects of polluted water on human health is consequently driving the adoption of advanced zero liquid discharge systems in the industrial sector of the European markets. Energy-efficient and cost-effective zero liquid discharge systems materials are expected to have a higher demand in the period 2020-2026

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global zero liquid discharge systems industry is highly fragmented with high competition and is led by many local manufacturers catering to customers' requirements from specific regions. The key companies in the industry are Aquatech International, GEA, H2O, SUEZ, and Veolia.

Vendors can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks.

Vendors can pursue growth by acquisitions as there are many small vendors in the industry. These small vendors have a presence all over the industry, and thus, acquiring them gives an edge to vendors.

The essential factors for vendors are to attain technological advances, expand into emerging markets, and revive demand in their domestic markets.

Major Vendors

Aquatech International

GEA

H2O

SUEZ

Veolia

Other Prominent Vendors

3V Green Eagle

Alfa Laval

Aquarion

Austro Water Tech

ENCON Evaporators

Evoqua Water Technologies

IDE Technologies

Oasys Water

Petro Sep

SafBon Water Technology

Saltworks Technologies

Gradiant

Fluence

SAMCO

Toshiba

Condorchem Envitech

Hydro Air Research

Lenntech

Kelvin Water Technologies

Memsys

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising Concerns Over the Disposal of Brine Concentrates into Oceans

8.2 Growing Urbanization Driving Zero Liquid Discharge System Installations



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Limited Availability of Freshwater

9.2 Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations across the Globe

9.3 Increasing Demand for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Among End-Users



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Operational and Installation Costs of Zero Liquid Discharge Systems



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis



12 System

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Conventional

12.4 Hybrid



13 Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Thermal Based

13.4 Membrane Based



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Energy & Power

14.4 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

14.5 Food & Beverage

14.6 Textiles

14.7 Pharmaceuticals

14.8 Others



15 Process

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Pretreatment

15.4 Filtration/Membrane Filtration

15.5 Evaporation & Crystallization

15.6 Solid/Salt Recovery



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvpssf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

