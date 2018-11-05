Global Zippers Market 2016-2018 & Forecast to 2024: Flourishing Branded Apparel Industry Bodes Well for the Zipper Market
The "Zippers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Zippers in US$ Million.
The report profiles 75 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definition and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Competitive Landscape
YKK: The Global Leader in Zippers
YKK Sees Threat from Chinese Manufacturers
Leading Players Take Fight to Each Other's Turf
The Going Gets Tough for Leaders in Luxury Segment
Mid-Level Market
Not Immune to Competition
YKK Flexes Muscle in to the Low-End Segment
Changing Strategies with Times
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES
Developing and Underdeveloped Nations: Strong Growth Markets
China & India Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Plastic Zippers Replace Metal Zippers
All Eyes on the 'Waterproof' Zipper
Stylish Zipper Pullers in Great Demand
Few Recent 'Zipper' Innovations
Specialty Zippers: A Niche Category
Exposed Metal Zipper: The Latest Fashion Trend
Flourishing Branded Apparel Industry Bodes Well for the Zipper Market
Growing Girl's and Women's Clothing Market: A Business Case for Zippers
Increase in Soft Luggage Demand Promises Bright Prospects for Zippers
Rising Footwear Sales Strengthens Market Prospects
Opportunity Indicators
Sewing as a Stress Buster Activity Bodes Well for Zippers
Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Zipper
An Introduction
Parts of a Zipper
Elements
Slider
Tape
History
The Evolution of Zipper
Zippers Timeline: 1851-2007
Types of Zippers
Select Zipper Types and their Applications
Coil Zippers
Polyester/Nylon Zippers
Metallic Zippers
Invisible Zippers
Plastic-molded Zippers
Slide Zippers
Closed-ended Zippers
Open-ended Zippers
Comparison of Parts between Open-End and Closed-End Zippers
Zipper Sizes
Measurement of a Zipper
Standard Methods to Measure Dimensions, Top Tape Extension Dimensions, and Bottom Tape Extension Dimensions of a Zipper
Sliders
Description of Slider Locking Systems
Select Standard Sliders and Locking Systems
Slider Positioning
Slider Positioning and Regional Usage by Gender
Zipper Manufacturing
Stringers for Metallic Zippers
Stringers for Plastic Zippers
Preparation of Finished Zippers
Quality Testing
Select ASTM Standards for Zippers
BS 3084:2006 Specification for Testing of Slide Fasteners
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
YKK Introduces Fix A Shape Zipper
ELPLAST Launches Innovative EL-ZIP Triple Zipper®
Presto Products to Unveil Child-Resistant Closure Technology
YKK Launches Excella Curve Zipper
Elplast Unveils EL-ZIP Colour® Zippers
ELPLAST Launches EL-ZIP Colour Resealable Zippers
Coats Unveils Opti M HB Zips
Coats Unveils Opti S Cutwork Zips
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Talon Ropes in Designer Dr. Romanelli for Limited Edition Zippers
JUKI and YKK Ink Joint Development Agreement
Talon's FR Line Metal Zippers Obtain UL Recognition
BTK Inks Agreement with YKK
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Growing Demand for Travel Luggage Bodes Well for the US Zipper Market
Hobby Dressmakers: A Hitherto Overlooked Consumer Cluster
US Apparel Market Overview
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B. Market Analytics
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
3. JAPAN
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Growing Fashion Industry Augurs Well for the Zipper Market
Consumer Profile for Apparels
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B. Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Developing Asian Countries Offer Strong Growth Opportunities
Asian Apparel Market Overview
China
India
5a. CHINA
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
China: A Major Zipper Manufacturer and Consumer
Major Zipper Manufacturers
Market Issues
Zipper Industry under Pressure
Small Businesses Catering to Low-end Market
Rising Production Costs
Recycling
Measure to Counter Rising Production Cost
Measures to Revitalize Chinese Zipper Industry
Necessity to Change Business Model
Refurbishment of Industrial Supply Chain
Up-gradation of Machinery
Stringent Quality Measures
Quality Initiatives of Select Players
Export Scenario
Large Players Move-up Value Chain for Exports
Product Trends
Color Trends
Design Trends
Safety Trends
Functionality Trends
Technology Trends
Key Statistics
Key Players
B. Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
India
A Growing Market for Zippers Makers
A Review of the Indian Zipper Market
Fierce Competition Typifies Indian Zippers Sector
YKK Focuses on Expansion in India
Apparel Industry
An Overview
Men, Women and Kids (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Players
B. Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Taiwan: A Major Manufacturer of Zippers
Korea: Apparel Consumption Witnessing a Paradigm Shift
Thailand
End-Use Market Key Statistics
Key Players
B. Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
