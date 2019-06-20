Global Zippers Market Expected to Collect More Than $20 Bn by 2026 - QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QY Research has released a new comprehensive and insightful research study that bears the title "Global Zippers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026." The report includes accurate forecasts where the global zippers market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of over 4.0% between 2019 and 2026. By 2026, the global market is forecast to earn more than $20.0 Bn, improving from the total revenue of over $14.5 Bn touched in 2018.

Apparel Consumers Prefer Zippers more than Other Fasteners

Launch of innovative products such as water-proof and colored zippers is anticipated to create new revenue opportunities in the global market. In June 2019, a press release announced the collaboration of Away, a US travel and lifestyle brand, with London's world traveler and creative director Alex Eagle. The Away x Alex Eagle collection of suitcases comes with four contrasting, colorful zippers: warm green, golden yellow, coral pink, and soft blue.

In recent years, the global production of zippers has shown an upward trend due to rising demand in the downstream industry. High preference for zippers over other types of fasteners is anticipated to increase sales in future. Growing use of zippers in the footwear, apparel, and lifestyle products industries is expected to create more demand in the global market. On the other hand, availability of counterfeit products and poor experience of consumers with low-quality zippers are prophesied to hamper the global market growth to some extent.

Global Zippers Market: Material Type and Application Segments

There are four main segments of the global zippers market according to type of material, viz. plastic, nylon, metal, and others. Analysts expect nylon zippers to secure a significant share of the global market in the coming years. Zippers can be used in key applications such as camping gear, sporting goods, luggage and bags, garments, and others. According to market experts, garments are foretold to account for a remarkable market share because zippers are considered to be more reliable and durable for use in the apparel application compared to hooks, snap fasteners, and buttons.

Global Zippers Market: Regional Segments

In terms of consumption, Asia is looked upon as a leading region for the global zippers market. Among Asian countries, China is prognosticated to show larger consumption as it could be one of the biggest zippers markets globally. Southeast Asia is predicted to closely follow China when it comes to consumption. Nonetheless, China is expected to lag behind Europe and Japan when product quality is taken into consideration. The report also sheds light on the market growth of other regions and countries, including the US, North America, the MEA, and Latin America.

YKK Expected to Continue to Dominate Global Zippers Market

The authors of the report have profiled prominent players of the global zippers market, which include QCC, Hualing Zipper, Hengxiang Zipper, ABC Zipper, THC Zipper, DIS, JKJ Zipper, TAT Zipper, HSD Zipper, Xinyu Zipper, Zhejiang LIDA Zipper, CMZ ZIPPER, Xinhong Zipper, YQQ, Weixing Group, YCC, 3F, SBS, Sancris, KCC Zipper, HHH Zipper, Sanli Zipper, MAX Zipper, SALMI, Coats Industrial, IDEAL Fastener, Kao Shing Zipper, YBS Zipper, RIRI, and YKK.

Among top players of the global zippers market, YKK is said to be the world's largest manufacturer that offers high-quality products. Players are foreseen to build innovation centers, consider acquisitions and collaborations, and introduce new offerings to cement a strong position in the global market.

SOURCE QY Research