Global Zirconium Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Zirconium market worldwide is projected to grow by 428.2 Thousand Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 905.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2025, Ceramics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090562/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 15.2 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 12.2 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ceramics will reach a market size of 47.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 125 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Alkane Resources Ltd.
- Allegheny Technologies, Inc.
- Astron Ltd.
- Cristal Mining
- E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company
- Erinbar Limited
- Foskor Zirconia (PTY) Limited
- Iluka Resources Limited
- Imerys Fused Minerals Murg GmbH
- Kenmare Resources plc
- Luxfer Holdings PLC
- Richards Bay Minerals
- Oxkem Limited
- Smartac Group China Holdings Limited
- Shandong Goldensun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd.
- Tosoh Corporation
- Tronox Limited
- Zhejiang Jinkun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd
- Zircomet Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090562/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Zirconium: Strong, Malleable, Ductile Metal with Excellent
Corrosion Resistance
Properties of Zirconium
Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand
Major End-Use Applications of Zirconium: Fast Facts
Zirconium Alloys
Zirconium Replacing Harmful Chemicals in Daily Lives
Zirconium Emerges as Eco-Friendly Metal
Zirconium Oxygen Sensors
Air/Fuel Sensor
Zirconium-Ceramic
Zirconia as a Catalyst
Flap Discs
Zirconia-Based Phases for Ion-Exchange Chromatography
Newer Uses of Zirconium Dioxide
Other Noteworthy End-Use Industries that Use Zirconium along
with the Respective Application Areas
Global Market Outlook
China: Largest Market for Zirconium Worldwide
Ceramic Applications Dominate the Market
Australia and South Africa: Dominant Countries Worldwide in
Terms of Zirconium Reserves and Production
Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Zirconium
Global Competitor Market Shares
Zirconium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alkane Resources Ltd. (Australia)
Allegheny Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Astron Ltd. (Australia)
Cristal Mining (Australia)
E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company (USA)
Erinbar Limited (Australia)
Foskor Zirconia (PTY) Limited (South Africa)
Iluka Resources Limited (Australia)
Imerys Fused Minerals Murg GmbH (Germany)
Kenmare Resources plc (Ireland)
Luxfer Holdings PLC (UK)
Richards Bay Minerals (South Africa)
Oxkem Limited (UK)
Smartac Group China Holdings Limited (China)
Shandong Goldensun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
Zhejiang Jinkun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd (China)
Zircomet Limited (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Consumption of Ceramic Tiles Drives Demand for Zirconium
Steady Growth in Refractories & Foundries Support Market Expansion
Investment Casting: A Major Growth Area for Zirconium in the
Foundries Segment
Increasing Use of Zirconium in Sand Casting Bodes Well for
Market Demand
Resurgence in Nuclear Power Generation Fuels Demand for
Zirconium Metal in Nuclear Reactor Cores and Rods
Effect of Fukushima Accident in Japan
High Heat Resistant Properties of Zirconium Metal Drives Demand
in the Aerospace and Defense Industry
Rising Use of Orthopedic and Dental Implants Boosts Market Demand
Zirconium Emerges as a Strong and Reliable Material for Dental
and Orthopedic Implants
Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Cubic Zirconia or Fake Diamonds: Another Application of
Zirconia Mineral with Huge Untapped Potential
Post-Recession Recovery in the Chemical Industry Benefits
Market Prospects in the Near Term
Zirconium Use in Coatings Gain Momentum
Emerging and Newer Applications to Balance Demand and Supply,
Augurs Well for the Market
Rapid Urbanization Favors Demand for Zirconium-based
Sophisticated Products
Key Factors/Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Zirconium
Adoption of Various Alternate Minerals in Key End-Use Applications
Oversupply in Titanium Feedstock
Strong Chinese Demand and Restricted Supply
Health and Environmental Effects of Zirconium
Discontinued Use of Zirconium in TV Glass
Challenges Associated with Usage in Dental Implants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Zirconium Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Zirconium Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Zirconium Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ceramics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Ceramics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Ceramics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Chemicals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Chemicals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Chemicals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Refractories (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Refractories (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Refractories (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Foundries (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Foundries (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Foundries (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Zirconium Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Zirconium Latent Demand Forecasts in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Zirconium Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 21: Zirconium Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Zirconium Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Zirconium Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Zirconium Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zirconium
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Zirconium Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 27: Zirconium Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Zirconium in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Zirconium Market Review in China in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Zirconium Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Zirconium Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Zirconium Market Demand Scenario in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Zirconium Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Zirconium Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Zirconium Addressable Market Opportunity in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 35: Zirconium Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Zirconium Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Zirconium Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Zirconium Historic Market Review in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Zirconium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Zirconium Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: German Zirconium Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Zirconium in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Zirconium Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Zirconium Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Zirconium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Zirconium Market in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Zirconium Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Zirconium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Zirconium Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Zirconium Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Zirconium Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Zirconium Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 54: Zirconium Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Zirconium Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Zirconium Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Zirconium Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Zirconium Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Zirconium Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Zirconium Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Zirconium Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Zirconium Historic Market Review in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Zirconium Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Zirconium Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Zirconium Market in Retrospect in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Zirconium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Zirconium Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Zirconium Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Zirconium Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Zirconium Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Zirconium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zirconium Market in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Zirconium Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Zirconium Market Trends by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018-2025
Table 77: Zirconium Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Zirconium Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Zirconium in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Zirconium Market Review in Latin America in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Zirconium Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Zirconium Addressable Market Opportunity
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Zirconium Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Zirconium Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Zirconium Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Zirconium Historic Market Review in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Zirconium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Zirconium Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Zirconium Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Zirconium Latent Demand
Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Zirconium Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 93: Zirconium Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Zirconium Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Zirconium Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Zirconium Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Zirconium Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Zirconium Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Zirconium Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zirconium
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Iranian Zirconium Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 102: Zirconium Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Zirconium Addressable Market Opportunity in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Zirconium Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Zirconium Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Zirconium in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Zirconium Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Zirconium Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Zirconium Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Zirconium Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Zirconium Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Zirconium Market in Retrospect
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Zirconium Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Zirconium Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 117: Zirconium Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 64
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090562/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article