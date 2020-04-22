Global Zirconium Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Zirconium market worldwide is projected to grow by 428.2 Thousand Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 905.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2025, Ceramics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090562/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 15.2 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 12.2 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ceramics will reach a market size of 47.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 125 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

Astron Ltd.

Cristal Mining

E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company

Erinbar Limited

Foskor Zirconia (PTY) Limited

Iluka Resources Limited

Imerys Fused Minerals Murg GmbH

Kenmare Resources plc

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Richards Bay Minerals

Oxkem Limited

Smartac Group China Holdings Limited

Shandong Goldensun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Tronox Limited

Zhejiang Jinkun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd

Zircomet Limited









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090562/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Zirconium: Strong, Malleable, Ductile Metal with Excellent

Corrosion Resistance

Properties of Zirconium

Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand

Major End-Use Applications of Zirconium: Fast Facts

Zirconium Alloys

Zirconium Replacing Harmful Chemicals in Daily Lives

Zirconium Emerges as Eco-Friendly Metal

Zirconium Oxygen Sensors

Air/Fuel Sensor

Zirconium-Ceramic

Zirconia as a Catalyst

Flap Discs

Zirconia-Based Phases for Ion-Exchange Chromatography

Newer Uses of Zirconium Dioxide

Other Noteworthy End-Use Industries that Use Zirconium along

with the Respective Application Areas

Global Market Outlook

China: Largest Market for Zirconium Worldwide

Ceramic Applications Dominate the Market

Australia and South Africa: Dominant Countries Worldwide in

Terms of Zirconium Reserves and Production

Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Zirconium

Global Competitor Market Shares

Zirconium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Alkane Resources Ltd. (Australia)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Astron Ltd. (Australia)

Cristal Mining (Australia)

E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company (USA)

Erinbar Limited (Australia)

Foskor Zirconia (PTY) Limited (South Africa)

Iluka Resources Limited (Australia)

Imerys Fused Minerals Murg GmbH (Germany)

Kenmare Resources plc (Ireland)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (UK)

Richards Bay Minerals (South Africa)

Oxkem Limited (UK)

Smartac Group China Holdings Limited (China)

Shandong Goldensun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Zhejiang Jinkun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd (China)

Zircomet Limited (UK)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Consumption of Ceramic Tiles Drives Demand for Zirconium

Steady Growth in Refractories & Foundries Support Market Expansion

Investment Casting: A Major Growth Area for Zirconium in the

Foundries Segment

Increasing Use of Zirconium in Sand Casting Bodes Well for

Market Demand

Resurgence in Nuclear Power Generation Fuels Demand for

Zirconium Metal in Nuclear Reactor Cores and Rods

Effect of Fukushima Accident in Japan

High Heat Resistant Properties of Zirconium Metal Drives Demand

in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

Rising Use of Orthopedic and Dental Implants Boosts Market Demand

Zirconium Emerges as a Strong and Reliable Material for Dental

and Orthopedic Implants

Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Cubic Zirconia or Fake Diamonds: Another Application of

Zirconia Mineral with Huge Untapped Potential

Post-Recession Recovery in the Chemical Industry Benefits

Market Prospects in the Near Term

Zirconium Use in Coatings Gain Momentum

Emerging and Newer Applications to Balance Demand and Supply,

Augurs Well for the Market

Rapid Urbanization Favors Demand for Zirconium-based

Sophisticated Products

Key Factors/Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Zirconium

Adoption of Various Alternate Minerals in Key End-Use Applications

Oversupply in Titanium Feedstock

Strong Chinese Demand and Restricted Supply

Health and Environmental Effects of Zirconium

Discontinued Use of Zirconium in TV Glass

Challenges Associated with Usage in Dental Implants





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Zirconium Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Zirconium Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Zirconium Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Ceramics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Ceramics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Ceramics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Chemicals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Chemicals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Chemicals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Refractories (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Refractories (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Refractories (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Foundries (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Foundries (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Foundries (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Zirconium Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Zirconium Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Zirconium Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 21: Zirconium Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Zirconium Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Zirconium Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Zirconium Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zirconium

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Zirconium Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 27: Zirconium Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Zirconium in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Zirconium Market Review in China in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Zirconium Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Zirconium Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Zirconium Market Demand Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Zirconium Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Zirconium Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Zirconium Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 35: Zirconium Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Zirconium Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Zirconium Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Zirconium Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Zirconium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Zirconium Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: German Zirconium Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Zirconium in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Zirconium Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Zirconium Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Zirconium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Zirconium Market in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Zirconium Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Zirconium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Zirconium Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Zirconium Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Zirconium Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Zirconium Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 54: Zirconium Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Zirconium Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Zirconium Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Zirconium Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Zirconium Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Zirconium Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Zirconium Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Zirconium Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Zirconium Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Zirconium Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Zirconium Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Zirconium Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Zirconium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Zirconium Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Zirconium Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Zirconium Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Zirconium Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Zirconium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zirconium Market in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Zirconium Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Zirconium Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 77: Zirconium Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Zirconium Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Zirconium in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Zirconium Market Review in Latin America in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Zirconium Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Zirconium Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Zirconium Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Zirconium Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Zirconium Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Zirconium Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Zirconium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Zirconium Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Zirconium Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Zirconium Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Zirconium Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 93: Zirconium Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Zirconium Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Zirconium Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Zirconium Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Zirconium Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Zirconium Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Zirconium Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zirconium

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Zirconium Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 102: Zirconium Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Zirconium Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Zirconium Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Zirconium Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Zirconium in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Zirconium Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Zirconium Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Zirconium Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Zirconium Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Zirconium Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Zirconium Market in Retrospect

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Zirconium Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Zirconium Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Zirconium Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 117: Zirconium Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 64

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090562/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

