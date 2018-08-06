GlobalCannabinoids.io Announces Record Bulk and Wholesale Industrial Hemp CBD Oil Demand for 2nd Quarter 2018

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalCannabinoids.io is pleased to announce that traffic to the website rose over 1200% year over year as Google searches for bulk and wholesale CBD oil products derived from registered industrial hemp surged. Key words such as "bulk cbd," "wholesale cbd," "bulk hemp oil," and "wholesale hemp oil," saw record searches as global demand for industrial hemp CBD oil products increased dramatically. In addition, key word searches for "private label CBD," "white label CBD," and "CBD oil manufacturing," also increased at record numbers as more and more companies and businesses globally begin to enter the hemp derived phytocannabinoids market.

The single greatest search volume increase came from the animal health industry as the key word searches for "CBD for pets," and "hemp for pets" saw massive increases in traffic. Key word searches for CBD oil conducted outside of the United States came from over 80 countries with the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and Germany leading the top 3. This was followed by France, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Japan.

GlobalCannabinoids.io is the marketing arm of the largest producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp derived phytocannabinoids in the USA. The data that is collected on the GlobalCannabinoids.io platform allows for the real time assessment of demand based on geographical location, product category, and vertical such as nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, personal care, animal health. The company is currently building an advanced algorithm to further extrapolate in real time the valuable data that it collects to better serve the production and manufacturing needs of its customers. The company does not sell its data to any 3rd parties and all information collected is protected on high security servers.

About GlobalCannabinoids.io

GlobalCannabinoids.io is the online marketing arm of the largest privately held B2B bulk and wholesale producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp derived phytocannabinoids in the USA.

All products marketed or advertised by GlobalCannabinoids.io are tested both internally and independently for potency, purity, and consistency. We market and advertise only the highest grade legal products that are fully organic, contain no pesticides, no residual solvents, no heavy metals, and no toxic mildew or mold. All industrial hemp products we market or advertise are tested internally as well as independently by 3rd parties to confirm and maintain full accuracy and consistency of all quality control measures. All phytocannabinoid (PCR) rich products our partners produce, manufacture, or distribute, are either imported legally, or derived from 100% Federally legal industrial hemp that is registered with the Colorado, Oregon, or North Carolina State Departments of Agriculture and conform fully to the 2014 US Farm Bill section 7606 which federally legalized the cultivation of industrial hemp under certain federal mandated conditions which we fully conform to. All products our partners produce, manufacture, market, or distribute is fully compliant with nearly all 50 states, local, and international laws. Always check with your local laws before selling or distributing any products. We do not produce, market, or distribute any retail branded products. We do not sell any products online or direct to consumer. We are exclusively a lead generator for the largest global B2B suppliers of bulk and wholesale hemp derived phytocannabinoids.

