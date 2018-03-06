GlobalCoagulation Analyzer Market Report 2019: The 2018 $3.6 Billion Market is Expected to Reach a Value of $6.2 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coagulation Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coagulation analyzer market was worth US$ 3.6 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 6.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2024.

Coagulation, also known as hematology, is a process that enables the blood to create a clot to heal a wound. Physicians primarily use coagulation analyzers for quantifying and classifying blood cells. Different types of coagulation tests, such as PT, APTT, ACT, etc., are carried out for assessing blood clotting function in patients.

Most of the hematology analyzers are capable of providing information about hemoglobin in red blood cells (RBCs), corpuscular data, platelet counts and hematocrit levels. However, some new machines have been developed to measure two specialized cell types, which include nucleated RBCs and immature white cells. At present, coagulation analyzers are experiencing a rise in their demand on account of consistent growth in the population suffering from blood disorders and lifestyle diseases.

Over the past decade, rapid advancements in technology and the introduction of new coagulation analyzer tests have led to an increase in the quality and effciency of hemostasis laboratories. Some of the modern complex coagulators also possess high throughput, flexibility and reliability. Other than this, they provide improved accuracy and precision, and easy-to-use advanced software provided with in-built graphs and calibration curves.

Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases and blood disorders, which has created the need for improved coagulation analyzers across the globe. Besides this, the sales of coagulation analyzers is positively being influenced by the increasing number of hospitals, diagnostic centers and research institutes established worldwide.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global coagulation analyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global coagulation analyzer industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the testing type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global coagulation analyzer industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global coagulation analyzer industry?

What is the structure of the global coagulation analyzer industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global coagulation analyzer industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Coagulation Analyzer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Testing Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Testing Type

6.1 Prothrombin Time Testing (PT)

6.2 Fibrinogen Testing

6.3 Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing (APTT)

6.4 Activated Clotting Time Testing (ACT)

6.5 D-Dimer Testing

6.6 Platelet Function Testing

6.7 Anti-Factor Xa Testing

6.8 Others



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Instruments/Analyzers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.1 Automated Analyzers

7.1.2.2 Semi-Automated Analyzers

7.1.2.3 Manual Analyzers

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Reagents

7.3 Consumables

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Technology Type

8.1 Optical Technology

8.2 Mechanical Technology

8.3 Electrochemical Technology

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Clinical Laboratories

9.2 Diagnostic Centers

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Alere Inc.

15.3.2 Roche Diagnostics (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

15.3.3 Nihon Kohden Corporation

15.3.4 Sysmex Corporation

15.3.5 Siemens Healthcare (AG)

15.3.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.3.7 Helena Laboratories

15.3.8 Diagnostica Stago Sas

15.3.9 Instrumentation Laboratory (Werfen Group)

15.3.10 International Technidyne Corporation (ITC)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jumubd



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

