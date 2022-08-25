GlobalFoundries Names Pradheepa Raman as Chief People Officer

Experienced HR executive joins GF leadership team

MALTA, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Pradheepa Raman as Chief People Officer. The appointment is effective September 12, 2022.

An experienced human resources executive with demonstrated success in driving positive change to the employee experience and building organizational resiliency through skills development, Raman will be responsible for leading all aspects of GF's worldwide human resources efforts. As GF continues to expand its global manufacturing capacity, key areas of focus for Raman will be recruitment, talent development, and advancing GF's culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Raman joins GF from Stanley Black & Decker, where she held the dual roles of global head of human resources and chief transformation officer for the company's largest business unit. Prior to that, she served as the company's chief talent innovation officer. Before Stanley Black & Decker, Raman served as head of talent, diversity, and employee engagement at Samsung Electronics America, and in several human resources leadership roles at global technology company Avaya.

"Pradheepa joins us with a proven track record of driving impact through thoughtful, strategic human resources leadership, delivering a best-in-class employee experience that sets the stage for success, growth, and innovation," said GF President and CEO Dr. Thomas Caulfield. "On behalf of our 15,000-strong global team, I welcome Pradheepa to GF. I am thrilled for her to join our leadership team and take GF's human resources strategy to new heights, during this unprecedented time for semiconductor manufacturing."

"I am incredibly excited to begin my journey at GF at a time when the semiconductor industry is so vital to the global economy," said Raman. "I am really looking forward to working with GF's global team of talented engineers, technicians, and business leaders. GF's diverse talent pool is a real strength and their relentless commitment to developing their employees was critical in my decision to join the leadership team. Employees are a company's most important resource, and I have spent my career creating HR systems to engage, develop, and empower talent. I can't wait to get started at GF."

