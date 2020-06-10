GLOBALG.A.P. & RizePoint Partner for Certification Body Audit-Submit Solution in Accordance with New 2020 Audit Submission Requirements

SALT LAKE CITY, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a technology leader in the food safety, quality management, compliance, and social responsibility space, is now enabling Certification Body auditors to use RizePoint's Mobile Auditor to administer and submit Integrated Farm Assurance (IFA) audits via their RizePoint Mobile Auditor app and SaaS product suite. RizePoint is honored to be one of the first audit technology partners approved to submit IFA results via the GLOBALG.A.P. API in accordance with new 2020 audit submission requirements. These important processes help farmers, growers, and other producers demonstrate that they meet GLOBALG.A.P. standards and be granted the prestigious GLOBALG.A.P. certification.

RizePoint offers the leading mobile auditing platform in the marketplace. GLOBALG.A.P. is a trademark and offers a set of farm standards for good agricultural practices.

"RizePoint is proud to offer a pre-built mobile auditing solution specifically for the GLOBALG.A.P. Integrated Farm Assurance standard. Certifying Bodies can now use the RizePoint Mobile Auditor app with its pre-built IFA Inspection Method and Justification Guidelines checklist to easily administer audits. Our 'off-the-shelf' solution makes the process accurate, easy, efficient and valid," said RizePoint's CEO Dean Wiltse. "And our integration with GLOBALG.A.P. makes the newly required submission process seamless between systems so producers can get certified sooner."

Using RizePoint's mobile auditing app, audit information is collected for each producer, feedback reports are generated immediately for review, and subsequent corrective actions can begin right away.

The resulting IFA audit data is then submitted to the Certification Body's RizePoint site where the Certification Body can manage and complete the certification process: corrective actions, technical review and certifying decision. Once the certification decision is made, RizePoint auto-submits the result and data to GLOBALG.A.P. via API.

"We are excited to be working with RizePoint to provide our Certification Bodies with a seamless submission solution to meet the new November 2020 IFA requirement, which mandates the submission of all audit data along with the certification result. RizePoint's digital solutions seamlessly integrate with the GLOBALG.A.P. system, helping producers meet the new submission requirements," said Roberta Anderson, Executive Vice President of GLOBALG.A.P.

Currently, RizePoint is offering solution packages to Certifying Bodies that help expand their capabilities and bandwidth through self-auditing programs for their clients. RizePoint's solution helps fill the gap to ensure all locations meet the same standard.

RizePoint has designed the system for the industry to use to manage the QMS process and all second party grower audits that need to be performed to meet the GLOBALG.A.P. Option 2 certification. There are approximately 160 certifying bodies for GLOBALG.A.P. who, together, certify more than 200,000 producers against the standard. With RizePoint's tools, now all 200,000 producers can self-audit all their locations, and more frequently than ever before.

If a producer doesn't qualify for the GLOBALG.A.P. certification at first pass, they can use RizePoint's audit feedback report and online corrective actions module to identify, track and report on the corrective actions required to obtain the coveted GLOBALG.A.P. certificate. Throughout the process, producers have full visibility into their certification and can use RizePoint to access the status of their certification at any time, providing transparency not available elsewhere.

"Producers likely have multiple locations, and the RizePoint system can really handle this well. We excel at building technology to empower users to audit, assess results, and determine when and if corrective actions must be taken, across all of their locations and business models. RizePoint's best-in-class solution is complete, comprehensive, and user-friendly, boosting visibility and transparency within our system," Wiltse added.

RizePoint also offers a robust suite of solutions and resources to help companies manage new COVID-19 protocols and recover from this crisis.

About RizePoint

For over 22 years, RizePoint has offered a quality management software solution that helps companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. The company serves the food, hospitality, and retail industries with a world-class mobile auditing tool and a cloud-based platform that automates quality management systems, including internal, external, and self-assessment and -inspection programs. RizePoint works with the most prestigious brands in the world, including SGS, ConAgra, L Brands, and Marriott, supporting them on a variety of quality, safety, and compliance activities. For more information, visit https://rizepoint.com/industries/tpa/.

About GlobalG.A.P.

GLOBALG.A.P. is a trademark and a set of standards for good agricultural practices (G.A.P.). We are a global organization with a crucial objective: safe, sustainable agriculture worldwide. We set voluntary standards for the certification of agricultural products around the globe – and more and more producers, suppliers, and buyers are harmonizing their certification standards to match our Company's Purpose. For more information, visit https://www.globalgap.org.

SOURCE RizePoint

Related Links

https://rizepoint.com

