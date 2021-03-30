Globalization Partners and activpayroll Unite to Help Companies Enter New Markets Fast

The work from anywhere trend brought on by COVID-19 has resulted in a shift that has brought about a series of both compliance challenges and opportunities for companies. Benefits, employment tax, contractors and payroll outsourcing are but a few of the areas that are poised for regulatory change in the short term. To address these challenges, Globalization Partners and activpayroll have come together to provide a joint solution that allows companies to hire the talent they need anywhere in the world quickly and compliantly though Globalization Partners' global Employer of Record Platform and activpayroll's global mobility services providing companies with everything they need to take advantage of global opportunities now.

"activpayroll is an established and respected global payroll provider and this partnership will enable companies to take full advantage of the opportunity that hiring global remote talent brings," said Nick Adams, Vice President, EMEA, Globalization Partners. "Together we can fully support our customers on their expansion journey with our unbeatable combination of solutions and expertise."

Graham McKechnie, Global Tax Director at activpayroll said "One of the most significant challenges our customers face is having the appropriate infrastructure in place to facilitate payroll internationally when looking to do business in a new region for the first time. Globalization Partners aligns strategically with our customers' global payroll requirements since as an EOR, it offers the perfect modern solution to a traditional fully managed outsourced payroll."

activpayroll provides integrated global and domestic payroll solutions; expatriate taxation services and online HR people management tools to over 1,200 companies in more than 150 countries worldwide. Their core services are delivered using a highly flexible, cutting-edge online human resource system called Activ8.

As an EOR, Globalization Partners allows companies to hire anywhere in the world by serving as the legal employer, ensuring compliance with local employment laws and regulations, freeing up companies to manage and direct the daily work of their team members. To see a demonstration, please watch this video.

About Globalization Partners

Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global Employer of Record platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Leave the complexities of global employment to the named industry leader that consistently attains 97% customer satisfaction ratings. With Globalization Partners, you can succeed faster.

Globalization Partners: Breaking Down Barriers for Everyone, Everywhere

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com

About activpayroll

activpayroll is a leading global professional service organisation, providing integrated global payroll solutions, expatriate taxation services, online HR people management tools and global HR services to over 1,200 companies in more than 150 countries worldwide.

To learn more, please visit: activpayroll.com

