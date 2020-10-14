Globalization Partners CEO and Founder Nicole Sahin Named in Inc.'s Annual Female Founders 100 List

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its third annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring an influential, ambitious, and diverse group of 100 women who are building America's most inspiring businesses.

The final list honors entrepreneurs of every age, background, and geography—from very early-stage founders with world-changing ideas to women who have taken companies public, sold them to big buyers, or spent decades building and running their businesses. These women are leading innovative companies in a vast range of global industries, including tech, retail, finance, fitness, health care, consumer products, food, and more.

"It is an honor to be included among this extraordinary group of the top 100 Female Founders that are changing the face of business and at the forefront of every major industry," said Nicole Sahin, Founder and CEO, Globalization Partners. "If hindsight is 2020, this will be a year when investing in founders with diverse backgrounds became a non-negotiable part of any investment strategy, as evidenced in part by the achievements of the women in this cohort."

As the Founder and CEO of Globalization Partners, Sahin is recognized for her ground-breaking work in building a company that leads the global expansion industry. Through its Global Employer of Record (EOR) solution, Globalization Partners enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere in the world quickly and easily without having to set up international branch offices or subsidiaries. The company's software combined with its global HR and legal platform enables businesses to bypass the traditional hurdles of global expansion handling payroll, taxes and benefits, and ensuring compliance with local employment laws and regulations.

In 2020, the company announced that it had bootstrapped to a valuation of over half a billion dollars before bringing on its first round of outside investors, and that it intends to exceed a billion dollar valuation by 2021. Besides attaining excellent traditional business metrics, Sahin is most proud that her team consistently achieves a 97% customer satisfaction rating from all global employees onboarded on behalf of its customers, thanks in no small part to their commitment to breaking down barriers to global business for everyone, everywhere.

Inc. editors and writers spent the past year researching candidates for the list, considering a wealth of exciting and accomplished candidates. For the first time, Inc. also invited founders to apply for the list—and to nominate another founder who has particularly impressed them. Each of the founders selected has left her mark on her industry in the past year, by setting audacious goals or by achieving business milestones. Taken together, they represent the female-led future of business.

"Our team vetted thousands of applications to find the 100 women highlighted on this list. It's the most inspiring work we do all year, and we're so thrilled to be able to feature these fierce, accomplished entrepreneurs and start to give them the recognition they deserve," said Inc. editor-at-large Kimberly Weisul.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

Introduced in 2018, the Female Founders 100 list was quickly established as one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. This year's package includes a cover story on Sara Menker, founder and CEO of Gro Intelligence, a technology company that is bridging data gaps across the global agriculture sector, empowering decision makers, and creating a more informed, connected, efficient, and productive global agriculture industry; as well as business advice from all of the founders on the topics of big ideas, people, money, culture, and customers.

Inc.'s Female Founders 100 issue (November 2020) is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands beginning October 27. Join the Female Founders 100 conversation using #FemaleFounders.

About Inc. magazine

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and 187 countries. Our Global Employer of Record (EOR) model allows companies to hire employees in as little as 12 hours without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. When companies find top talent, that team member is put on our locally compliant payroll. We are the most trustworthy solution in the market and offer 24/7/365 premium support services. We have teams and offices worldwide with global headquarters located in Boston and California and regional headquarters in London, Ireland, Singapore and Dubai.

Globalization Partners has consistently attained 97% customer satisfaction ratings by making it easy for companies to go global. To find out more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

[email protected]

617-729-4466



SOURCE Globalization Partners

Related Links

https://www.globalization-partners.com/

