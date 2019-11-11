Globalization Partners is Number 12 on the List of Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe and The Commonwealth Institute

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners Inc., whose Global Expansion Platform™ enables companies to hire talent in more than 170 countries within days, without the need to set up costly international subsidiaries, today announced it has been named number 12 on the Top 100 Women-Led Business in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe Magazine, and The Commonwealth Institute (TCI).

Honorees were recognized at a breakfast event at the Marriott Copley Hotel in Boston on Friday, November 8. The 100 organizations generated nearly $50 billion in total revenue last year, demonstrating that women are key drivers of the state's economy.

"The organizations on this year's diverse list are driving innovation across the country, from increased manufacturing capacity to breakthroughs in clinical care and therapeutics," said TCI Executive Director Elizabeth L. Hailer. "We're honored to celebrate these local leaders and hope it inspires other women to strive for success in our region and beyond."

This is the 19th year that TCI – a Boston-based nonprofit organization devoted to advancing businesswomen in leadership positions — created the list through a nomination process and reviewed both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. In addition to revenue or operating budget, factors considered in the evaluation included workplace and management diversity, board makeup, and innovative projects. The full list will be published in the Globe Magazine's Women & Power issue at bostonglobe.com/magazine on November 8 and in print on November 10.

"It is an enormous honor to be included among this extraordinary group of women-led companies that are shaping business here in Massachusetts and distinguishing themselves in their industries," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, Globalization Partners.

"These 100 remarkable companies—and the equally remarkable women who lead them—drive virtually every sector of the Massachusetts economy," said Globe Magazine editor Francis Storrs. "We're proud to congratulate this year's honorees on their accomplishments, and to celebrate them for the inspiring example they're setting for future generations."

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and into more than 170 countries without the hassle of setting up local branch offices or subsidiaries. Its Global Expansion Platform™ allows companies to hire employees throughout the world without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. You identify the talent, and we put your team member on our payroll. Whether it's to test a new market or expand your talent pool, Globalization Partners is the most trustworthy solution in the market. We have dual U.S. headquarters to serve you in Boston and California, and regional hub offices located worldwide in the UK, Germany, the UAE, India, Shanghai, Singapore, Brazil and Mexico.

Globalization Partners is also the only global employer of record that is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data. To find out more, please visit https://www.globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

About The Commonwealth Institute (TCI)

The Commonwealth Institute (TCI) is a nonprofit organization devoted to advancing businesswomen in leadership positions in Massachusetts and Florida. Membership includes CEOs, senior corporate executives, entrepreneurs, executive directors of nonprofits and solo professionals who are committed to building successful businesses, organizations and careers. The TCI community offers access to fellow members and a platform for continued success.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion, and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes the Boston Globe, BostonGlobe.com, Boston.com, Cruxnow.com, BetaBoston.com, and Globe Direct.

