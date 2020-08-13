Globalization Partners' Strengths as Market Leader Highlighted by NelsonHall in New Research on Global Employer of Record Industry

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners , which simplifies global business by enabling companies to hire talent in 180+ countries without the complexity of setting up international branch offices or subsidiaries, today announced its position as an industry leader has been affirmed by research firm, NelsonHall, in its first-ever Global Employer of Record Services report.

Globalization Partners' expertise and strengths were highlighted throughout the report, including:

Deep global HR and payroll compliance expertise supported by established legal entities;

Highly-automated, modern, proprietary technology and simplified user experience;

Its low reliance on third parties enables a differentiated level of control over its end-to-end delivery model producing enhanced compliance, data, and security;

Strong client and worker experience, maintaining ~96% client satisfaction and 97% worker satisfaction.

The research was conducted by Principal Research Analyst, Pete Tiliakos, and focused on how Global Employer of Record service providers are meeting the increasing demand from emerging businesses of all sizes to support and enable compliant, multi-country expansion.

"When I founded Globalization Partners in 2012 I knew that we could make it easy for companies to hire anyone anywhere in the world," said Nicole Sahin, CEO and founder of Globalization Partners. "Fast-forward to 2020 and we're seeing that the possibilities are truly endless. This report highlights that this industry—that we helped to establish—has arrived. It underscores the critical need EORs fill for companies that want to explore and seize opportunities in new markets."

For more information about Globalization Partners' solutions, please watch this 90-second demonstration.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and 187 countries. Our Global Employer of Record (EOR) model allows companies to hire employees in as little as 12 hours without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. When companies find top talent, that team member is put on our locally compliant payroll. We are the most trustworthy solution in the market and offer 24/7/365 premium support services. We have teams and offices worldwide with global headquarters located in Boston and California and regional headquarters in London, Ireland, Singapore and Dubai.

Globalization Partners is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data, and has consistently attained 97% customer satisfaction ratings by making it easy for companies to go global. To find out more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

[email protected]

617-729-4466

Victoria Berryhill

[email protected]

832-492-0305

SOURCE Globalization Partners

Related Links

https://www.globalization-partners.com/

