Globalization Partners Unveils the Winners of the Inaugural 2021 PANGEO Awards

Awards were presented in the following categories: Best Remote Culture; Start-up Most Likely to Succeed; Largest Country Expansion of the Year; Largest Global Workforce Expansion of the Year; Most Outstanding Growth of the Year and Most Innovative Company of the Year (see full list of winners below).

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, October 21 – on day two of the PANGEO conference. The event which attracted over 7,000 registrations from all over the world, featured over 50 growth experts, founders and leaders, delivering over 30 keynotes and panel sessions over three days across three time zones.

The list of 2021 PANGEO AWARDS winners are:

United States:

Best Remote Culture of the Year - DLZP Group ( Texas )

( ) Best Remote Culture Manager of the Year Award - Adam Hopewell , BEHAVOX ( New York )

( ) Start-up Most Likely to Succeed Manager of the Year - Lexie Roblez , Critical Project Services ( Texas )

( ) Largest Global Workforce Expansion of the Year Award – Thrasio ( Massachusetts )

( ) Largest Global Workforce Expansion Manager of the Year Award - Margaret Keag , 1021 Creative ( California )

( ) Most Outstanding Growth Manager of the Year Award - Nick Gomieo, ZOOM ( California )

( ) Most Innovative Company Manager of the Year Award - Trudy Sharpansky, Centric Software ( California )

APAC:

Most Outstanding Growth of the Year - PMT Security ( Melbourne, Australia )

( ) Most Innovative Company of the Year - Fly Far Ladies ( Dhaka, Bangladesh )

EMEA:

Largest Country Expansion of the Year Award – Jimdo ( Hamburg, Germany )

( ) Largest Country Expansion Manager of the Year Award - Simon McDonald , WorldRemit ( London, UK )

, ( ) Start-up Most Likely to Succeed - Talentum Africa (Quatre Bornes, Mauritius )

If you missed this year's PANGEO Conference, please visit: www.PANGEOconference.com to watch some of the highlights on demand and to get ongoing updates, including announcements about next year's event.

About PANGEO Conference

PANGEO derives its name from the 300-million-year-old supercontinent, Pangea, the original unified earth landmass. 100 million years later Pangea divided to form our seven modern-day continents. Today, our world is transformed — reunited once again in what we call PANGEO — a new world of opportunities without boundaries, as post-pandemic workforces move to remote and hybrid models putting the world's workforce on one platform. Globalization Partners, the global industry leader, will share this knowledge.

PANGEO: United, Divided and Reunited – Hire the World

About Globalization Partners

We simplify global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, within minutes, without setting up subsidiaries – via our legally compliant SaaS Employer of Record platform, AI-powered guided user experience, and world-class customer support team.

Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

