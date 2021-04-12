Globally Acclaimed Pediatrics Nutrition and Allergies Experts Join Else's Advisory Board

"The importance of these 2 new Advisory Board members cannot be understated. Prof. Szajewska and Dr. Venter bring immense and invaluable expertise which significantly bolsters our pathway toward commercializing clean label, plant-based infant nutrition in both the U.S. and European markets," said Hamutal Yitzhak, Else CEO & Co-Founder.

Professor Hania Szajewska, MD, is Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Medical University of Warsaw. Until June 2019, she served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition. Previously, Prof. Szajewska served as a member of the Council and then as the General Secretary of the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN). She also served as the Secretary of the ESPGHAN Committee on Nutrition. Most recently (January 2019), she joined the Board of Directors of the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics. She has co-authored more than 320 publications. In 2020, Prof. Szajewska has been ranked as one of the world's top 2% most-cited researchers. She will lead Else's clinical studies in Europe.

Dr. Carina Venter obtained her PhD from the University of Southampton. She moved from the UK in 2015 where she had been performing research into food allergies and allergy prevention as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Portsmouth at the David Hide Centre on the Isle of Wight. Dr. Venter (PhD RD) is currently an Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Allergy/Immunology at the Children's Hospital Colorado and University of Colorado Denver, where she is conducting research in allergy prevention and working with children with food allergies. She is a member of American, European, and British Allergy Societies. She is a member of European and American food allergy guidelines on Allergy Prevention. She was also a member of the NICE (UK) and National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Food Allergy guidelines. She will lead Else's hypoallergenicity studies in the U.S.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

