GlobalMed And DermaConcepts Announce Distributor Partnership

GLEN ELLEN, Calif. and MASHPEE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed Technologies Company, a leader in international medical device manufacturing and sales, announced today an exciting new partnership with DermaConcepts™, a top U.S. distributor of innovative aesthetic products and trainings. The agreement involves DermaConcepts in the upcoming Q2 2019 launch of GlycoAla®, as the official exclusive U.S. distributor.

GlycoAla is the only photodynamic gel containing hyaluronic acid, a natural moisturizer, that also utilizes an advanced glycosphere nanoparticle delivery system for enhanced stability and skin absorption. GlycoAla is activated by red light during a single session or 3 treatments spread over a 12-week period to help reduce the appearance of pore size, fine lines, and wrinkles, and resulting in a brighter and more hydrated-looking skin tone. GlycoAla does not require a recovery period or have side effects typically associated with more aggressive techniques.

Commenting on the agreement, Sanders Ergas, President and CEO at GlobalMed Technologies Company, said, "We are really excited about working with DermaConcepts. Our companies share the same vision of being first to market with advanced and efficacious products for skin care professionals to share with their clientele. We are completely convinced, after much due diligence that, as a top U.S. distributor of scientifically developed skin care products, DermaConcepts is the right choice to help us launch GlycoAla to physicians and medical spas in the United States."

Robert and Carol Trow, CEO and President of DermaConcepts, respectively, added, "GlycoAla represents an extraordinary, state of the art product that offers material, sustainable and measurable results for patients. The novel properties of GlycoAla combined with a powerful LED device yields unprecedented, non-invasive results that dramatically improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and pore size in as little as three treatments. We are excited to be able to offer this groundbreaking cosmetic treatment."

About GlycoAla

GlycoAla is an entirely new generation of cosmetic photodynamic skin care. A one-of-a-kind gel that contains a proven photoactive ingredient encapsulated in nanoparticles called "glycospheres," GlycoAla's superior stability and speed of skin absorption make it unique among cosmetic photodynamic products. The photoactive ingredient in GlycoAla, when exposed to red light, promotes the effects of naturally occurring Protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) production in the skin. This results in improvements in the appearance of pore size, skin tone, and skin firmness. In addition, hyaluronic acid is combined in the formulation to maintain the benefits of moisture, aiding absorption of the glycospheres and helping to prevent post treatment dryness.

About GlobalMed Technologies

GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) is a worldwide medical technology company established in 1996. Specializing in lasers and other energy-based devices for treatment of various medical and cosmetic conditions, throughout its 20+ year history GlobalMed has represented and launched some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including: Omnilux®, VASERlipo®, BTL®, CoolTouch™, PhotoMedex®, Strata Skin Sciences®, and Radiancy™. Now, GlobalMed is adding GlycoAla®, the world's only cosmetic photodynamic gel with hyaluronic acid, to its portfolio of products. Used in conjunction with LED light therapy, GlycoAla is designed to help reduce and prevent the visible signs of aging, and represents an ideal complement to GMT's gold-standard brands of products.

About DermaConcepts

DermaConcepts is a United States distributor of aesthetic products, professional training programs, and the exclusive U.S. distributor of Environ Skin Care, offering best-in-class and first to market skin care products and technology. Founded in 1994 by Rob and Carol Trow, the company is proud to offer product lines which are world leaders in science-based and results- oriented skin care. In addition to exclusive distributorships, DermaConcepts offers industry leading education, training, and marketing support with an innovative business model for physicians, med spas, and wellness centers.

