GlobalMed Sponsors 17th Annual Heroes Patriotic Lunch

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, an international provider of virtual health solutions, sponsored the 17th Annual Heroes Patriotic Lunch hosted by the Veterans Medical Leadership Council (VMLC) at the Arizona Biltmore on Nov. 8. The annual event honors U.S. veterans and military service members while raising funds for veteran assistance. Nearly 98 percent of every dollar raised or donated goes to veterans in need.

In addition to recognizing veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and the War on Terror, VMLC president Sam Young presented the BG Tom Browning Community Heroes Award to SRP. After a ceremony to honor those killed or missing in action, keynote speaker Peter MacDonald, Sr., USMC, a Navajo Code Talker, delivered a story of how WWII Navajos created the only official military code not broken by an enemy.

GlobalMed founder and CEO Joel E. Barthelemy noted that the VMLC, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit, assists veterans with everything from homelessness to medical needs to training rescue dogs for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) support.

"As a veteran from a military family, I launched GlobalMed to help veterans access timely, quality healthcare no matter where they live – because I saw those challenges firsthand," Barthelemy said. "The VMLC shares the same vision of helping America's heroes live active and fulfilling lives. Whether a veteran is dealing with a service-connected disability or adjusting to civilian life, the VMLC is there to offer a hand up with clothing, emergency medical care, suicide prevention and other vital lifelines. GlobalMed proudly and enthusiastically supports their mission."

Because GlobalMed's virtual health solutions have helped bring care to veterans, particularly those living in rural or isolated areas, the Veterans Health Administration is one of the organization's largest customers. Nearly a million veterans used GlobalMed technology last year to receive virtual care for 4 million appointments.

Shannon Murphy, GlobalMed chief technology officer and a Navy veteran, stated, "We were beyond pleased to help the VMLC share their important message. Veterans are the lifeblood of our company and our country. We're grateful for the opportunity to not only remember their sacrifice but learn how we can give back."

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual health programs by designing and manufacturing integrated software and hardware telemedicine solutions that support a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with data capturing tools to deliver evidence-based treatment and improve patient outcomes while lowering costs. Providers looking for their own technology to manage capacity, save money, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform. Recognizing the importance of trust and consistency in healthcare, GlobalMed also offers white-label versions of their systems so that providers can self-brand their virtual care offerings to strengthen the patient relationship with their organization. With over 25 million consults delivered in 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed's virtual health platform deploys in its highly secure Azure environment and is used worldwide from the Department of Veteran Affairs and White House Medical Unit to rural hospitals and villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB). Learn more at www.globalmed.com.

