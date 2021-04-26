GlobalMed Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, a leading provider of virtual health solutions, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 examination.

While the COVID-19 emergency sparked a surge in telemedicine adoption and relaxed security and reimbursement rules, it also presented an increased threat to healthcare cybersecurity. As telehealth enabled remote connections to help limit exposure and contamination, it also increased risk across applications.

"We know that attackers will keep trying to infiltrate healthcare organizations – and we know that virtual care delivery is here to stay," said Joel E. Barthelemy, Chief Executive Officer at GlobalMed. "We are committed to safeguarding customer data and operating a world-class infosec program. This includes achieving the highest levels of security attestations and providing the safest and most reliable solutions on the market."

The SOC 2 Type 2 examination covered GlobalMed's virtual health platform related to meeting the AICPAs criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality and Privacy for managing customer data.

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual health platform that supports a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrative software and data-capturing tools to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes. Providers looking to manage capacity, reduce costs, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform.

With over 40 million consults delivered in nearly 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed's virtual health platform deploys in its highly secure Azure environment and is used worldwide from the VA, DoD, and White House Medical Unit to rural American hospitals and villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO.

