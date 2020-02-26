GlobalMed to Unveil Enhanced Virtual Health Platform and New Delivery Systems at HIMSS20

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, a leading provider of virtual health solutions, today announced that it will showcase integration enhancements to its virtual health platform eNcounter®, introduce a backpack telehealth exam station, and offer a lighter, more affordable exam camera at HIMSS20, March 9-13 in Orlando, FL.

Enhancements to GlobalMed's eNcounter platform include:

FHIR-enabled, clinical data integration that facilitates the flow of portable virtual health data between health information systems. This allows important evidence to be queried from and stored in any FHIR-compatible system (i.e. EHR, practice management solutions, etc.).





Dynamic Integration Management Service (DIMS) -- Facilitates automated sync with FHIR endpoints so that over time, eNcounter is always configured and compatible with an integrated platform. In doing so, DIMS minimizes the cost of ongoing maintenance, support, and development between integrated health information systems.

"Our customers expect to collect actionable virtual care data directly in their EHR," said Joel E. Barthelemy, founder and CEO of GlobalMed. "We've augmented our existing virtual health platform not only to solve the problem of access to quality, useable data but to also dramatically reduce the cost and inefficiency of healthcare integration that is time consuming, expensive and difficult."

As data interoperability and usability drive changes in the quality of care delivery, so do smaller and lighter delivery systems. To this end, GlobalMed will also showcase new products that integrate with their eNcounter platform:

A backpack-sized exam station – a lightweight and more space-efficient version of the widely adopted, briefcase-sized, TES (Transportable Exam Station).

The TotalExam® Lite – a feature-rich, lightweight, affordable camera kit with an autofocus unit and otoscope for high definition images and video.

"The market is moving to smaller, lighter devices that offer the same high quality as previous generations but with more features and at a lower price point. The backpack offers an easier way to deliver remote care in the most austere environments without compromising quality or capabilities," said Michael Harris, GlobalMed's chief innovation officer. "Our new camera and otoscope were designed with the same idea in mind – to keep the same high definition images and video our customers know while meeting their demand for a more affordable and lighter weight option."

All products will be exhibited at HIMSS20 booth 6089 in the Orange County Convention Center.

Media event to be livestreamed

Answers Media will livestream a "pop-up" media event in the GlobalMed booth on Wednesday, March 11 at 3:30 pm eastern time. Dr. Nick van Terheyden, host of The Incrementalist show on HealthcareNOW Radio, will interview several global virtual care experts including Yaya Mbaoua, CEO of The Mbaoua Group. Mbaoua will also present on Thursday, March 12, in a lecture hall session titled, "Transforming Africa's Health Crisis with Telemedicine."

To schedule a meeting with a virtual health subject matter expert, visit https://www.globalmed.com/contact-us/ or call +1 (480) 922-0044.

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual health platform that supports a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrative software and data-capturing tools to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes. Providers looking to manage capacity, reduce costs, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform.

With over 25 million consults delivered in 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed's virtual health platform deploys in its highly secure Azure environment and is used worldwide from the VA, DoD, and White House Medical Unit to rural hospitals and villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB). Learn more at www.globalmed.com.

Media Contact

GlobalMed@acmarketingpr.com

480-664-8412

SOURCE GlobalMed

Related Links

http://www.globalmed.com

