GlobalMed's Transportable Exam Backpack Expands Imaging Option for Advanced Virtual Care Delivery

The Transportable Exam Backpack serves a wide range of healthcare use cases from remote or rural settings to home care and rehab facilities – bringing care to the patient wherever they are. The new camera configuration expands flexibility for clinicians and medical professionals based on their intended use scenario, budget, and imager preference.

"Telemedicine is about removing obstacles to care and our Transportable Exam Backpack helps achieve that by providing a lightweight, complete exam solution that you can take with you to your patient wherever they are located," said Joel E. Barthelemy, GlobalMed founder and CEO. "By offering the TotalExam 3.2 camera as an alternate option, we hope to allow practitioners a portable solution that meets their needs and supports a higher quality of care to more people."

The Transportable Exam Backpack is a lightweight, organized virtual health solution that is designed to be easy to carry anywhere and enables practitioners to quickly and accurately assess a patient's condition. In addition to this added choice of examination cameras and otoscopes, the backpack includes the TotalVitals® Health Monitor, USB Stethoscope, and a suite of exam accessories. Optional devices integrated into the existing configurations for added use cases include the TotalECG®, ClearProbe® Ultrasound and eNcounter® virtual health software.

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual health platform that supports a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrative software and data-capturing tools to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes. Providers looking to manage capacity, reduce costs, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform.

With over 40 million consults delivered in nearly 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed's virtual health platform deploys in its highly secure Microsoft Azure environment and is used worldwide from the VA, DoD, and White House Medical Unit to rural American hospitals, correctional facilities, oil rigs, villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO.

