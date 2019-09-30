GlobalPro Announces Vice President of Technology and Multiple New Hires

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalPro, a leading insurance risk and recovery firm, has announced Elliot Carter as Vice President of Technology and the addition of three new employees across divisions. This announcement comes as GlobalPro sees continued growth with their recent expansion to New York. The additions will play an integral role in accommodating the company's growth.

"GlobalPro is able to uniquely offer incomparable service because of our team's diverse abilities," said Daniel Odess, President of GlobalPro. "We pride ourselves on selecting the best of the best and look forward to helping our growing client base with these new additions to the team."

Elliot Carter has been hired as Vice President of Technology. He will be responsible for managing, developing and maintaining all current and future technology endeavors for GlobalPro and its subsidiaries. Carter will also oversee the day to day operations in the Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. markets, giving GlobalPro immediate client access across the entire East Coast. He brings decades of engineering, construction management and technical project management experience. As a mechanical engineer, Elliott has worked on multiple government and commercial aerospace programs in varying roles from manufacturing engineering, assembly and test engineering, structural analysis, and mechanical design. As a construction management professional, Elliott has personally built and managed over 246 megawatts of critical data center capacity, domestically and internationally, totaling $1.3 billion in capital expenditure. Elliott is also a Certified Data Center Design Professional.

"We are very excited to welcome Elliot Carter as our new Vice President of Technology," said Daniel. "With our eyes on the future, Elliot will oversee the technology platforms that will take GlobalPro's services to the next level."

PJ Gonzalez has been appointed as Assistant Field Manager. He brings nearly a decade of Project Management experience to his position at GlobalPro. His work has spanned the greater Miami area, and has been trusted with recent projects at local hospitals and children's schools. At GlobalPro, PJ will report to an Associate, preparing detailed estimates of damaged property, assisting in the review of expert reports and in maintaining accurate claim file documentation, ultimately supporting senior staff to ensure that clients are best armed to receive the settlements they are owed.

Taimy Perez will take on the role of Administrative Assistant in Florida, serving to assist with office management and organization, ensuring that interactions within the office and between GlobalPro and its clients remain seamless and effective. As the company's tremendous expansion continues, GlobalPro plans to add new talent to the New York office in the near future.

GlobalPro's International Headquarters are located at 3139 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33133. The company also has a regional Orlando office located at 20 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 1100, Orlando, FL 32801. GlobalPro's New York Headquarters are located at 401 Park Avenue South, Suite 824, New York, NY 10016. For more information on GlobalPro, please visit www.getglobalpro.com.

About GlobalPro:

GlobalPro is multidisciplinary professional firm that helps clients manage the risks to a financial recovery following a loss caused by wind, water, fire, theft or other calamity. Our family owned and operated international business has represented the interests of policyholders and has recovered more than $1 billion globally for our clients. Under the direction of President Daniel B. Odess, an experienced licensed public adjuster and licensed general contractor, our international company headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in New York and Orlando, provides white-glove service to a select clientele in the United States and around the world.

