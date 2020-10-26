GlobalSign and Infineon Present Webcast on Securing Device Identities in Public Key Infrastructure with Trusted Platform Modules

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the availability of a webcast on securing device identity with Infineon Technologies AG. The event, 'Securing Device Identity in Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) with Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs)' is now on the BrightTALK Channel. The discussion is led by Infineon's Josef Kohn, Director of Marketing Embedded Security Americas, and Lancen LaChance, Head of IoT Identity Solutions at GlobalSign.

The exponential growth of connected devices has resulted in wide-spread device proliferation. But with the volume and sophistication of nefarious attacks on the rise, operators of IoT networks and systems, especially high-value or critical infrastructures, are looking to harden the defense of their devices and ecosystems. They are looking to IoT device manufacturers (OEMs) to provide secure, unique identities as part of the product build, or even to chip manufacturers for embed, attestable TPM identities that integrate with PKI to secure an identity throughout its lifecycle.

Join this webinar to learn how software-based PKIs supported with hardware-based TPMs can build a nearly impenetrable IoT security defense with unique, strong, and trusted device identities that move through the supply chain and throughout the lifecycle.

Key takeaways from the webinar include how to:

Know what a TPM is and what it can do;

Determine where a TPM fits into the certificate-provisioning flow of a PKI;

Understand the key device-identity challenges faced by IoT manufacturers and IoT systems operators

Learn how attestation, authentication, secure key storage, and enrollment automation resolve those key challenges; and

Uncover the benefits of combining software-based PKI with hardware-based TPM to deliver:

stronger IoT device identity (DevID)



increased confidence in DevID authentication



more budget-friendly key storage



streamlined IoT cloud application enrollment



improved supply chain security

Session logistics:

Availability date: Monday, October 26

Monday, October 26 Location: BrightTALK Channel

BrightTALK Channel Session title: Securing Device Identity in PKI with TPMs

Securing Device Identity in PKI with TPMs Session link: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18068/449373?utm_source=GlobalSign&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=449373

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

