GlobalSign-Venafi Cloud Accelerate DevOps by Simplifying PKI

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO GlobalSign (www.globalsign.com), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the availability of two joint webcasts with Venafi, the leading provider of machine identity protection. Both webcasts are focused on accelerating DevOps by simplifying how an organization takes advantage of its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology. The topics address the challenges many companies face trying to ensure that every machine has a valid, trusted, TLS certificate. Due to the exploding number of keys and certificates that must serve as machine identities on load balancers, virtual machines, containers, and service meshes, keeping track of machine identities in use can quickly become chaotic, expensive and risky without the right technology. When the proper policy enforcement and monitoring practices are not in place, weak certificates or unexpected certificate expirations can have a significant business impact.

The first webcast, "Accelerate DevOps by Simplifying Your PKI with Venafi Cloud and GlobalSign" presents the challenges surrounding certificates used for modern applications. Presented by Nisarg Desai, GlobalSign's Director of Product Management and Venafi's Product Marketing Manager, Sandra Chrust, attendees will learn how developers and DevOps engineers acquire certificates today and the common pitfalls that have made the process difficult, time consuming, and error prone. This webcast, targeted at Information Security (InfoSec) audiences, provides critical guidance that Infosec teams, CISOs and security engineers need to advance improvements in their PKI policies and processes.

A second webcast explores the topic of PKI for DevOps in more technical detail. A demo takes attendees, primarily DevOps engineers, site reliability engineers, and automation architects, through the process of incorporating public-trust certificates from GlobalSign via Venafi Cloud using an open source integration with HashiCorp Vault from within a Jenkins continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. The demo consists of two key sections. First, how users such as security architects configure Venafi Cloud with GlobalSign PKI. Then, how DevOps practitioners can leverage Venafi Cloud to request policy compliant certificates from the tools they use today.

Attendees of both webcasts will learn how to:

Automate certificate issuance from within existing DevOps CI/CD pipelines (e.g. Jenkins)

Access PKI and certificate services at DevOps speed -- two seconds! -- across the entire application stack

Standardize PKI with pre-built integrations with container orchestration, secrets management and DevOps automation platforms (e.g., Kubernetes, OpenShift, Terraform, HashiCorp Vault, Ansible, SaltStack, and more)

Shorten delivery SLAs with high throughput and reliable PKI infrastructure for dynamic, highly scaled environments

Empower security teams with smart policy enforcement and visibility into issued certificates

Abstract details away from DevOps, so they don't have to become PKI experts

In May, GlobalSign and Venafi Cloud announced an integration that enables DevOps teams to automate the procurement and installation of trusted digital certificates using the tools they already use. The partnership gives DevOps teams high-speed access to trusted machine identities throughout the enterprise -- across multiple clouds, hybrid infrastructure and containerized environments.

Registration for both webcasts is available at https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/15985/369314.

About Venafi

Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader and inventor of machine identity protection, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise—on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT—at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.

With over 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world's most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies, including the top five U.S. health insurers; the top five U.S. airlines; the top four credit card issuers; three out of the top four accounting and consulting firms; four of the top five U.S., U.K., Australian and South African banks; and four of the top five U.S. retailers. Venafi is backed by top-tier investors, including TCV, Foundation Capital, Intel Capital, QuestMark Partners, Mercato Partners and NextEquity.

For more information, visit: www.venafi.com/.

About GMO GlobalSign

GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

About GMO Cloud KK

GMO Cloud K.K. (TSE: 3788) is a full-service IT infrastructure provider focused on cloud solutions. Established as a hosting company in 1996, the company has managed servers for more than 130,000 businesses and now has 6,500 sales partners throughout Japan. In February of 2011, the company launched GMO Cloud to enhance its focus on cloud-based solutions. Since 2007, the company has also grown its GlobalSign SSL security brand through offices in Belgium, U.K., U.S., China and Singapore. For more information, visit https://ir.gmocloud.com/english/

About GMO Internet Group

GMO Internet Group is an Internet service industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also includes the world's largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and cryptocurrency related services. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.gmo.jp/en/

Media Relations Contact:

Amy Krigman

GlobalSign

Public Relations Manager

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE GlobalSign

Related Links

https://www.globalsign.com/en

