GlobalStep Appoints Jacques Saint Laurent as Board Member and Chair of Customer Experience

MONTREAL, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalStep, a leading provider of Technology Services, today announced the appointment of Jacques Saint Laurent to the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Saint Laurent, a native of Quebec and a long-time resident of Montreal will chair GlobalStep's initiatives in Player Support and Customer Experience. A past member of several business and non-profit boards, including the Red Cross and the Organizing Committee for the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympic Games, Mr. Saint Laurent has extensive experience and expertise in IT consulting, international finance, and brand management. Mr. Saint Laurent is the Chairman of Lorier Capital, and most recently served as Chairman of Teleperformance.

"GlobalStep's leadership team and I are privileged to have Jacques, a very distinguished and accomplished business leader join our Board of Directors. Jacques' appointment is a true testament to our Board's geographic diversity and our unwavering commitment to growing our business in Montreal. In addition to the US, UK, Europe and Asia, Canada is a key market for GlobalStep, and I welcome the wealth of experience and leadership that Jacques brings to GlobalStep," says Gagan Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of GlobalStep.

"I am delighted to be a part of the GlobalStep family. This is a company with great clarity of brand values, iconic customers and a meteoric growth founded on its passion for the success of its customers. We have so much to offer in Quebec by creating value for our clients, and by creating employment in our community. I am very excited to be working with the executive team as we grow our business in Quebec," says Mr. Saint Laurent.

About GlobalStep

A leading provider of Technology Services, the company delivers end-to-end, product life cycle solutions to its clients. GlobalStep's portfolio of services includes Quality Assurance, Digital Transformation, Translation and Localization, and Player Support and Customer Experience. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, GlobalStep operates globally with service locations in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia. www.globalstep.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Freeman

GlobalStep

[email protected]

SOURCE GlobalStep

Related Links

globalstep.com

