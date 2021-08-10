GlobalStep Appoints Roman Kikta to its Board of Directors

"I am delighted to be joining the Board at such an exciting juncture in GlobalStep's growth," commented Roman Kikta. "I am extremely impressed by GlobalStep's dynamic leadership team and their intense focus on digital experience and excellence in service delivery. The long tenure of the many storied brands the company partners with is testament to the trust GlobalStep has earned and the value it helps unlock for its clients."

Mr. Kikta is a venture capitalist and mobile and internet pioneer with great success in creating multiple billion-dollar technology businesses during his distinguished career. Roman has served as the Managing Partner at venture capital firms Genesis Campus Funds and Mobility Ventures, and as a founding member and Director at Nokia Ventures. Earlier in his career, he was a senior executive at Nokia, Panasonic and OKI helping to launch wireless communications in the United States. He has invested in over 30 disruptive tech companies in the United States, Europe and Asia.

A cultural anthropologist of technology applications, Mr. Kikta has visited over 80 countries to study how people use digital media in their everyday lives. He is a leading authority on how technologies are shaping society and has authored numerous articles and four books published by McGraw-Hill on communications technologies.

"I am pleased to have Roman join our Board. His understanding of the global environment and digital trends will be invaluable to GlobalStep as we expand our worldwide service delivery footprint and execute on our growth strategy in the video games and digital product sectors," said Gagan Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of GlobalStep.

About GlobalStep

GlobalStep partners with the world's leading game studios and innovative brands. Whether it is a game, an app, a platform, or a transformative initiative, GlobalStep's end-to-end expertise and global team helps bring compelling and high impact digital experiences to life, fast and flawless. Serving leading and disruptive clients since 2007, the company uses proprietary tools, frameworks, data analytics and its deep client experience to define and deliver contextualized technology solutions across the product and customer lifecycle. Its services include Digital and Cloud Solutions, Digital Assurance, Localization, Data Solutions and Insights, and Player and Customer Support. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, GlobalStep operates globally with service locations in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia.

www.globalstep.com

CONTACT:

Robert Burke

[email protected]

SOURCE GlobalStep

Related Links

http://www.globalstep.com

