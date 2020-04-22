Globaltex Fine Linens USA Producing Washable Face Masks

MIAMI, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 ravages the nation, the demand for personal protection equipment such as masks for the brave men and women first responders on the front lines at hospitals and urgent care centers has far outstripped supply. This is why Globaltex Fine Linens USA is rising up to meet community need for masks and supporting the ongoing efforts for maintaining a safe environment. The company has transitioned into making masks in order to assist the people who need it the most.

On April 25, 2020, Globaltex Fine Linens USA will begin production in order to provide those who need it with equipment as soon as possible.

Globaltex Fine Linens USA will provide:

Around 3.5 million masks a month, making the company one of the highest-producing companies in Florida

Both wholesale and retail options

Easy online ordering

By switching its main focus to producing masks, Globaltex Fine Linens USA will be generating more jobs for people in need. Not only has the company kept all employees on payroll, but it has added an additional 15 employees to its staff.

Globaltex Fine Linens USA has already donated many masks to the places where they are most desperately needed - hospitals, urgent care centers, and first responders.

The masks Globaltex Fine Linens USA produces are:

Machine-washable and reusable

100% cotton sateen with a 300 thread count

Made in the USA

Retail orders:

There is a retail limit of 12 per order, with three retail options available to buyers.

Retail pricing starts at $10 /unit and goes up to $72 /12 units.

/unit and goes up to /12 units. Wholesale pricing can be available accordingly, based on upcoming production.

Based in Miami, Globaltex Fine Linens USA is a business that provides wholesale linens and towels to hotels and the hospitality business.

+1 305-751-2343

www.globaltexusa.com

