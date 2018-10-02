Globant Announces Industry Leaders to Speak at Annual CONVERGE Conference to Explore Digital and Cognitive Trends

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announces a speaker line up full of industry leaders for its annual CONVERGE conference, which will take place at the New York Stock Exchange on October 25, 2018.

The fourth edition of CONVERGE will bring the future of the digital and cognitive revolutions into one place through creative perspectives from thought leaders in the space. Attendees will take a deep dive into business practices and evaluate the role that artificial intelligence (AI) can play throughout an entire organization, across industries and within consumers' lives.

This year's conference will explore considerations for AI implementation at scale. Sessions will specifically address the ethical considerations for implementing AI within core business operations, will show examples of real cases and will discuss how business can adapt for the changing future.

"AI is no longer a nice to have, but a need to have, which is why it's important to take a look at how to face this Cognitive Revolution," said Martín Migoya, CEO and co-founder of Globant. "As customer expectations continue to evolve, companies need to rethink how they approach this change. It's not only a matter of implementing technology, but you also need to embrace this revolution with a holistic view, thinking about the organization's culture, your overall business strategy and your general mission. At CONVERGE, we want to provide that guiding force as this next phase reveals itself."

To help explore this topic, Globant assembled an incredible group of speakers and panelists. The line-up of speakers include:

Scott McNealy , the keynote speaker, co-founded Sun Microsystems and served as CEO and chairman of the board for 22 years. Today, he is heavily involved in advisory roles for companies that range from startup stage to large corporations. Scott is co-founder and chairman of Wayin, Inc. and also co-founder and board member of Curriki.org.

"I'm thrilled to attend CONVERGE and talk about the opportunities and challenges that Big Data and Small Data present today's businesses," said keynote speaker, Scott McNealy. "The winners and losers of tomorrow will be defined by those that understand this new data-driven world."

To learn more about CONVERGE 2018 and request an invitation, visit https://converge.globant.com/events/converge-ny-oct-2018 .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower your organization in every aspect.

Globant has more than 7,200 professionals in 13 countries working for companies like LinkedIn, BBVA, EA, and Coca Cola, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017)

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

