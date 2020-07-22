Globant Announces New Appointments for its Global Management Team

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally-native technology services company, today announced a series of appointments to expand its global management team as it grows around the globe. The company has decided to expand its senior leadership team to accommodate the need for growth, development and diversity.

North America

Fernando Matzkin has been appointed Chief Business Officer, North America . Matzkin will be responsible for the overall expansion in North America while continuing to craft Globant's strategy and client relationships.

has been appointed Matzkin will be responsible for the overall expansion in while continuing to craft Globant's strategy and client relationships. Nicolás Ávila has been named Chief Technology Officer, North America . Over the last ten years, Ávila led some of Globant's top clients. Moving forward, Ávila will lead and expand Globant's Augmented Coding platform and the Studios' footprint in the US.

People and Delivery

Patricia Pomies is Globant's Chief People Officer while continuing to oversee Globant's business as Chief Delivery Officer. With the combined roles, Pomies is in charge of bringing together the People department with the Delivery teams to ensure a unified strategy to boost Globant's talent retention and development around the globe.

is Globant's while continuing to oversee Globant's business as With the combined roles, Pomies is in charge of bringing together the People department with the Delivery teams to ensure a unified strategy to boost Globant's talent retention and development around the globe. Mercedes Mac Pherson is the company's global Chief Talent and Diversity Officer. Mac Pherson is responsible for global internal experience, leading career development, talent nurturing, culture and diversity programs.

Europe and Asia

Luis Ferrándiz has joined the company as General Manager of Southern Europe , comprising Spain , Portugal and Italy . Ferrándiz will expand and deepen Globant's presence in this region, while working closely with clients to identify needs and relevant solutions to boost their businesses.

has joined the company as comprising , and . Ferrándiz will expand and deepen Globant's presence in this region, while working closely with clients to identify needs and relevant solutions to boost their businesses. Federico Pienovi has taken the role of General Manager of Northern Europe and Asia . Pienovi will be responsible for leading Globant's business strategy in the region while developing its presence in new countries such as France , Germany , Switzerland and Singapore .

"We are seeing a very exciting future ahead of us. We expect to further extend our worldwide presence, and we believe strong leadership is going to be key in helping us be successful in an ever-evolving global environment," said Martín Migoya, CEO and co-founder at Globant. "At the same time, we will continue to work to reinforce Globant's commitment to diversity – looking to achieve 50% women and non-binary gender in management positions by 2025."

