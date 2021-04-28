Globant Announces Office Expansion in Miami; to Launch Smart Venues Hub and Provide 150 New High Tech Jobs

MIAMI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company, today announced the expansion of its footprint in Miami, Florida. Over the next three years, the company plans to recruit 150 employees, on top of the 90 professionals already based in South Florida.

In Miami, the company plans to build its Smart Venues Hub, a place to centralize its expertise in helping companies as they work to blend physical and digital experiences to deepen customer engagement. From the Hub they will partner with clients to create memorable journeys for their customers and fans. The Hub leverages Globant's approach accelerating the patron experience through the use of emerging technologies, including the IoT, AI, and hyper-connectivity. Tomorrow's venues will be central hubs of communities, where guests and fans drive their optimal personal engagement, and celebrate participation. This announcement follows Globant's recent opening of an Innovation Center in Malaga, Spain, reinforcing the company's commitment to driving innovation worldwide.

"We want to remove the barriers and limitations of physical space -- whether it be retail, hospitals, sporting arenas or other venues. The Smart Venues hub comes to address this vision" said Martin Nanni, head of the new hub and VP of Technology. "Through digitalization, Globant will revolutionize how companies interact with consumers, patrons, patients, and fans in physical locations and online to allow them to create new blended experiences."

"Miami is increasingly becoming an important hub to boost tech-enabled innovation in a host of sectors such as healthcare and life sciences, logistics and transportation, financial services, retail, as well as travel and leisure. We will partner with our clients to deliver profound digital transformation to consumers, bridging the digital and physical worlds," said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer for Globant North America. "As a cosmopolitan melting pot that is the meeting point of the Americas, Miami possesses a strong and diverse talent base that will propel forward the business of our clients, implementing solutions that digitize and enhance consumer experiences.

"Our Miami is on a journey to become the capitol of capital and businesses are choosing our city because of the diversity, talent and innovative spirit of our people." said Francis Suarez, Mayor of the City of Miami. "It is for this reason that our Miami is so excited to welcome a globally renowned digital native company like Globant in their decision to launch a regional hub for their operations in our city. The expanded presence of Globant in Miami is a further validation of the emergence of our Miami as a globally competitive tech ecosystem."

"Businesses have become more focused on the importance of transforming technology and realizing the needs to become an adaptive organization," said Nicolás Avila, Chief Technology Officer for North America at Globant. "Our growth in Miami will allow us to partner with companies across industries to completely reimagine the consumer experience and enhance their competitiveness in this new digital era."

As part of this expansion, the Globant office will be located at 5201 Blue Lagoon Drive, Miami, FL 33126, at the Waterford Blue Lagoon Office Park.

Visit Globant Career Opportunities in Miami

About Globant:

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 16,250 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

, , and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Contact:

[email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates here

SOURCE Globant

Related Links

http://www.globant.com

