Globant Appoints Strategic Advisory Board to Drive Growth in North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, announced today the formation of a new advisory board to its North American management team. The newly established group of advisors will provide strategic and sustainable counsel to Globant in North America to reinforce exponential growth, as many clients continue to shift to a digital-first way of working brought on by the pandemic.

"In recent years – and especially with the rise of COVID-19 – Globant has experienced exponential and consistent growth helping clients in the digital and cognitive transformation space," said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer of Globant North America. "We've sought out and identified a strong and experienced advisory board with specialized counselors in the technology, innovation and digital sectors to support us as we continue to grow our business and work with clients in markets like North America."

In addition to advising Globant's North American management team on strategic business operations, the newly appointed board and their breadth of cross-sector experience will inform key growth areas and new industries for current existing Globant clients.

The appointed advisory board members include Jennifer Oleksiw, Chief Consumer Experience Officer at Eli Lilly and Company; Maria Pinelli, former EY executive and global business consultant; Jeff Schumacher, Founder & CEO of NAX Group; Dan Gertsacov, senior advisor at McKinsey & Company; and Noah Mamet, former U.S. Ambassador to Argentina.

Jennifer Oleksiw is the Chief Consumer Experience Officer at Eli Lilly and Company, where she's served the company for over 21 years. In previous positions, Jennifer was the Vice President & Information Officer for Lilly Business Units, Lilly Bio-Medicines Business Unit and Lilly Bio-Medicines & Oncology Business Unit. Prior to her tenure at Eli Lilly & Company, Jennifer worked as a consultant for Cap Gemini Ernst & Young. She holds degrees from Indiana University and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.





About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 21,800 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

