Globant Launches New Life Sciences Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally-native technology services company, today announced the launch of its Life Sciences Studio . The new studio brings together Globant's biological and technological expertise to help healthcare, agriculture and pharmaceutical organizations become digitally-enabled to face the new world. Our ultimate goal is to make people's lives healthier, society more equal and the Earth more sustainable.

Globant's Life Sciences Studio is committed to digitizing biomedical journeys by bringing together different specialists: bioinformatics engineers, mathematicians, biologists, platform experts and data scientists – world-class bio-sciences talent who work together to deliver technical state-of-the-art solutions.

"At Globant, we're committed to helping organizations use our deep technology knowledge to enhance issues that are core to humanity, such as the use of genomic information for personalized treatments and disease prevention, better and more accessible medicine generation and more efficient and nourishing food production," said Kevin Janzen, Managing Director and Life Sciences Studio Partner. "The current COVID-19 crisis is forcing organizations to rethink the way they approach healthcare, pharma and agriculture, and we're proud to help them design and develop innovative solutions that are helping them navigate the current landscape."

The Life Sciences Studio will provide offerings and expertise in the following areas, among others:

Smart farming – The studio helps its clients get the most out of their food production by using a variety of tools, theories and technologies to feed the increasing demand from the population.

– The studio helps its clients get the most out of their food production by using a variety of tools, theories and technologies to feed the increasing demand from the population. Image diagnosis – Globant helps clients navigate the complex biomedicine field by helping medical professionals accelerate the time patients' diseases can be found, diagnosed and treated.

– Globant helps clients navigate the complex biomedicine field by helping medical professionals accelerate the time patients' diseases can be found, diagnosed and treated. Healthcare interoperability – With its Life Sciences Studio, Globant is focused on digitizing healthcare ecosystems developing custom solutions for its customers in the healthcare industry.

– With its Life Sciences Studio, Globant is focused on digitizing healthcare ecosystems developing custom solutions for its customers in the healthcare industry. Telemedicine and medical digital tech – At a time where telemedicine has never been more important, Globant helps medical companies bridge the gap on the dynamics of diagnosis and inter-patient communications.

– At a time where telemedicine has never been more important, Globant helps medical companies bridge the gap on the dynamics of diagnosis and inter-patient communications. Precision Medicine – Globant addresses the increasing need for new techniques, methods and tools to enable the use of medicine tailored for specific circumstances – including genetic screening, drug development as well as personalized disease detection, treatment and evolution.

By introducing its Life Sciences Studio, Globant demonstrates further commitment to its Be Kind initiative – a sustainability program that aims to make the world a better place. Globant's Life Sciences studio recently collaborated with the Integrated Breeding Platform (IBP) to help fight global hunger by digitizing plant breeding.

To learn more about Globant's Life Sciences studio, visit: https://www.globant.com/studio/life-sciences .

