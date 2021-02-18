Globant Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Solid End to the Year and Robust Outlook

Fourth quarter revenues of $ 232.6 million , up 26.2% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.46 for the fourth quarter

Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.70 for the fourth quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth quarter 2020 highlights

Revenues rose to $232.6 million , representing 26.2% year-over-year growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

, representing 26.2% year-over-year growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. IFRS Gross Profit margin was 38.2% compared to 37.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.6% compared to 39.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.7% compared to 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.3% compared to 16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.46 compared to $0.35 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

compared to in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.70 compared to $0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year ended December 31, 2020 highlights

Revenues rose to $814.1 million , representing 23.5% year-over-year growth.

, representing 23.5% year-over-year growth. IFRS Gross Profit margin was 37.4% compared to 38.5% for the full year 2019.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.1% compared to 40.4% for the full year 2019.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 10.3% compared to 12.2% for the full year 2019.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.2% compared to 17.0% for the full year 2019.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.37 compared to $1.43 for the full year 2019.

compared to for the full year 2019. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.45 compared to $2.29 for the full year 2019.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents and current investments were $298.2 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $215.7 million from $82.5 million as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, we had $25 million drawn on our credit facility.

as of December 31, 2020, an increase of from as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, we had drawn on our credit facility. Globant completed the fourth quarter with 16,251 Globers, 15,290 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter was as follows: 65.9% from North America (top country: US), 24.3% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina ) and 9.8% from Europe (top country: Spain ).

(top country: US), 24.3% from and others (top country: ) and 9.8% from (top country: ). In terms of currencies, 85.8% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter were denominated in US dollars.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, Globant served a total of 798 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 129 accounts with more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 107 for the same period one year ago.

of annual revenues, compared to 107 for the same period one year ago. Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers represented 10.7%, 30.0% and 42.9% of fourth quarter revenues, respectively.

"2020 was a very challenging year for the whole world, but at the same time it brought an amazing opportunity for us, as more organizations faced the need for profound transformation. We kept pushing the boundaries of our industry, bringing more value to our customers and helping them reinvent themselves. In this context, we delivered a robust 23.5% year over year revenue growth in 2020", said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder. "With our Studios and our AI-accelerators, we will continue to bring together strategy, sustainable business models, digital trends, AI and inclusive culture to unleash our customers' potential."

"Our future-centric vision means putting sustainability at the forefront to deliver digital and cognitive transformations. This vision puts a focus on rethinking business models with our clients", Migoya added. "On this line, we took a step further in December, as we announced the acquisition of consultancy-firm Bluecap, which will be key to help us reinforce our strategic capabilities worldwide".

"I am very satisfied with our overall results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. We started the year on very strong footing, but faced some challenges from COVID-19 during the first half of the second quarter of 2020. However, since then, the demand environment and our overall business continued to improve throughout the rest of 2020, and we ended the year at a robust 23.5% year over year revenue growth, ahead of market expectations. In addition, our hiring remains strong, our attrition remains at historic lows, and our adjusted operating margins are trending back up. All this bodes well for a very positive 2021," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2021 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2021:

First quarter 2021 Revenues are estimated to be at least $258 million , implying at least 34.7% year-over-year growth.

, implying at least 34.7% year-over-year growth. First quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-17%.

First quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $0.79 (assuming an average of 41.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).

(assuming an average of 41.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter). Fiscal year 2021 Revenues are estimated to be at least $1,047 million , implying at least 28.6% year-over-year revenue growth.

, implying at least 28.6% year-over-year revenue growth. Fiscal year 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-17%.

Fiscal year 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $3.20 (assuming an average of 41.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2021).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martín Migoya and Juan Urthiague will discuss the full year and fourth quarter 2020 results in a conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F4Q20EarningsCall

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect.

We have more than 16,200 employees and are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges and COVID-19 related expenses. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and its consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges and COVID-19 related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)













Year ended

Three months ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Revenues

814,139

659,325

232,636

184,306 Cost of revenues

(509,812)

(405,164)

(143,723)

(114,501) Gross profit

304,327

254,161

88,913

69,805

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(217,222)

(172,478)

(61,972)

(50,195) Net impairment losses on financial assets

(3,080)

(228)

445

388 Other operating expense, net

(83)

(720)

(83)

— Profit from operations

83,942

80,735

27,303

19,998





















































Finance income

1,920

958

543

330 Finance expense

(10,430)

(6,653)

(2,991)

(2,545) Other financial results, net

3,601

(5,894)

1,429

(495) Financial results, net

(4,909)

(11,589)

(1,019)

(2,710)

















Share of results of investment in associates

(622)

(224)

(247)

(41)

















Other income and expenses, net

(1,887)

110

1,737

75 Profit before income tax

76,524

69,032

27,774

17,322

















Income tax

(22,307)

(15,017)

(9,085)

(3,869) Net income for the year / period

54,217

54,015

18,689

13,453

















Other comprehensive income (loss) net of income tax effects















Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:















- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(398)

(400)

2,141

558 - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

—

(373)

—

(1) - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

281

352

1,129

586 Total comprehensive income for the year / period

54,100

53,594

21,959

14,596

















Net income attributable to:















Owners of the Company

54,217

54,015

18,689

13,453 Non-controlling interest

—

—

—

— Net income for the year / period

54,217

54,015

18,689

13,453

















Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:















Owners of the Company

54,100

53,594

21,959

14,596 Non-controlling interest

—

—

—

— Total comprehensive income for the year / period

54,100

53,594

21,959

14,596

























































































Earnings per share















Basic

1.41

1.48

0.47

0.36 Diluted

1.37

1.43

0.46

0.35 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)















Basic

38,515

36,586

39,713

36,897 Diluted

39,717

37,674

40,914

37,985

Globant S.A. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)







December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 278,939 62,721 Investments 19,284 19,780 Trade receivables 196,020 156,676 Other assets 8,146 13,439 Other receivables 31,633 19,308 Other financial assets 1,577 4,527 Total current assets 535,599 276,451





Non-current assets



Trade receivables 5,644 — Investments 615 418 Other assets 6,954 7,796 Other receivables 9,629 8,810 Deferred tax assets 41,507 26,868 Investment in associates 3,154 3,776 Other financial assets 15,147 1,683 Property and equipment 101,027 87,533 Intangible assets 86,721 27,110 Right-of-use asset 90,010 58,781 Goodwill 392,760 188,538 Total non-current assets 753,168 411,313 TOTAL ASSETS 1,288,767 687,764





LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade payables 35,266 31,487 Payroll and social security taxes payable 111,881 72,252 Borrowings 907 1,198 Other financial liabilities 19,822 8,937 Lease liabilities 15,358 19,439 Tax liabilities 11,804 7,898 Income tax payable 10,511 4,612 Other liabilities 81 368 Total current liabilities 205,630 146,191





Non-current liabilities



Trade payables 5,240 5,500 Borrowings 25,061 50,188 Other financial liabilities 74,376 1,617 Lease liabilities 72,240 41,924 Deferred tax liabilities 13,698 1,028 Provisions for contingencies 12,583 2,602 Total non-current liabilities 203,198 102,859 TOTAL LIABILITIES 408,828 249,050





Capital and reserves



Issued capital 47,861 44,356 Additional paid-in capital 541,157 157,537 Other reserves (2,674) (2,557) Retained earnings 293,595 239,378 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 879,939 438,714 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,288,767 687,764







Globant S.A. Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)









Year ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross Profit 304,327

254,161

88,913

69,805 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,759

7,350

2,430

2,369 Share-based compensation expense 4,109

4,976

690

1,309 Adjusted gross profit 318,195

266,487

92,033

73,483 Adjusted gross profit margin 39.1 %

40.4 %

39.6 %

39.9 %















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (217,222)

(172,478)

(61,972)

(50,195) Depreciation and amortization expense 22,691

16,905

7,232

4,393 Share-based compensation expense 20,519

14,912

4,516

4,541 Acquisition-related charges (a) 10,096

9,571

3,969

4,121 COVID-19-related charges (b) (613)

—

—

— Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (164,529)

(131,090)

(46,255)

(37,140) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (20.2) %

(19.9) %

(19.9) %

(20.2) %















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations













Profit from Operations 83,942

80,735

27,303

19,998 Share-based compensation expense 24,628

19,888

5,206

5,850 Impairment of tax credits (8)

—

—

— Acquisition-related charges (a) 12,754

10,695

5,451

4,631 COVID-19-related charges (b) 2,582

—

(169)

— Impairment of assets 83

673

83

(47) Adjusted Profit from Operations 123,981

111,991

37,874

30,432 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin 15.2 %

17.0 %

16.3 %

16.5 %















Reconciliation of Net income for the period













Net income for the period 54,217

54,015

18,689

13,453 Share-based compensation expense 24,628

19,888

5,206

5,850 Impairment of tax credits (8)

—

—

— Acquisition-related charges (a) 15,796

11,518

4,733

4,970 COVID-19-related charges (b) 2,582

—

(169)

— Impairment of assets 83

673

83

(47) Adjusted Net income 97,298

86,094

28,542

24,226 Adjusted Net income margin 12.0 %

13.1 %

12.3 %

13.1 %















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS













Adjusted Net income 97,298

86,094

28,542

24,226 Diluted shares 39,717

37,674

40,914

37,831 Adjusted Diluted EPS 2.45

2.29

0.70

0.64

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers' businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.

Globant S.A. Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020











Total Employees 11,855 12,538 12,333 14,340 16,251 IT Professionals 11,021 11,755 11,573 13,436 15,290











North America Revenues % 75.0 74.5 72.8 70.0 65.9 Latin America and Others Revenues % 20.0 19.5 20.8 22.4 24.3 Europe Revenues % 5.0 6.0 6.4 7.6 9.8











USD Revenues % 86.7 86.8 87.0 84.5 85.8 Other Currencies Revenues % 13.3 13.2 13.0 15.5 14.2











Top Customer % 11.7 11.7 10.7 10.8 10.7 Top 5 Customers % 27.0 29.1 31.9 32.2 30.0 Top 10 Customers % 38.5 41.0 44.9 45.0 42.9











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months) 822 876 805 893 798 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 107 112 113 118 129













Investor Relations Contact:

Paula Conde & Amit Singh, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

Related Links

http://www.globant.com

