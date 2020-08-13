Globant Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

Strong Performance Amidst Turbulent Macro

Second quarter revenues of $182.7 million , up 16.0% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.26 for the second quarter

Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.51 for the second quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $182.7 million , representing 16.0% year-over-year growth compared to the second quarter of 2019.

IFRS Gross Profit margin was 36.3% compared to 38.5% in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 40.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 8.1% compared to 12.3% in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 13.5% compared to 16.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.26 compared to $0.36 in the second quarter of 2019.

compared to in the second quarter of 2019. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.51 compared to $0.53 in the second quarter of 2019.

Six months ended June 30, 2020 highlights

Revenue rose to $374.3 million , representing 23.2% year-over-year growth compared to the first six months of 2019.

IFRS Gross Profit margin was 37.0% compared to 38.9% in the first six months of 2019.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.9% compared to 40.6% in the first six months of 2019.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 8.9% compared to 12.4% in the first six months of 2019.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 14.6% compared to 16.7% in the first six months of 2019.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.60 , compared to $0.68 in the first six months of 2019.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.15 , compared to $1.02 in the first six months of 2019.

Cash and Other Metrics for the Quarter ended June 30, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $404.1 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $321.6 million , from $82.5 million as of December 31, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, we raised approximately $301 million in net proceeds from our equity offering of 2.3 million shares, and we also repaid $50 million under our credit facility. As of June 30, 2020, we had a total amount of $75 million drawn from our credit facility.

Globant completed the second quarter with 12,333 Globers, 11,573 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter was as follows: 72.8% from North America (top country: US), 20.8% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina ) and 6.4% from Europe (top country: Spain ).

In terms of currencies, 87.0% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter were denominated in US dollars.

During the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, Globant served a total of 805 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 113 accounts with more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 97 for the same period one year ago.

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers represented 10.7%, 31.9% and 44.9% of second quarter revenues, respectively.

"As we start the second half of 2020, we are seeing ourselves emerge into a new world. The pandemic has already changed many aspects of our lives and I am proud of how our company continues to accompany our employees, vendors, communities and customers to evolve," said Martín Migoya, Globant CEO and co-founder. "The pandemic has sparked the need for digital transformation across many industries and regions. Organizations need to reinvent themselves in order to address new consumer needs, so this presents a unique opportunity for us. As a leader in digital and cognitive transformation we know we can be the best partners to support our clients in their journeys. We will continue to invest in our global expansion and in our expertise around the latest trends to reinforce our positioning as a pure digital player."

"We have achieved solid results while navigating a challenging environment. We delivered revenues and adjusted diluted earnings per share above our expectations. Organic recovery looks strong for the third quarter and we are very enthusiastic with gA's acquisition," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2020 Third quarter Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter of 2020:

Third quarter 2020 Revenues are estimated to be at least $203 million , or 18.5% year over year growth.

, or 18.5% year over year growth. Third quarter 2020 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 13.5%-15.5%.

Third quarter 2020 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $0.58 (assuming an average of 40.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).

Due to the ongoing uncertainty related to the potential impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's full year financial results, Globant is not providing a full year 2020 financial outlook at this time.

Conference Call and Webcast

Martín Migoya and Juan Urthiague will discuss the second quarter 2020 results in a conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Conference call access information is:

US & Canada +1 (888) 346-2877

International +1 (412) 902-4257

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect.

We have more than 12,300 employees and we are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non financial assets, acquisition-related charges and COVID-19 related expenses. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2020, its audited consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2019 and its unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges and COVID-19 related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

























Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019











Revenues 374,280 303,685

182,708 157,534 Cost of revenues (235,836) (185,616)

(116,467) (96,889) Gross profit 138,444 118,069

66,241 60,645











Selling, general and administrative expenses (101,454) (79,192)

(49,582) (40,560) Net impairment losses on account receivables (3,544) (1,075)

(1,927) (639) Profit from operations 33,446 37,802

14,732 19,446











Finance income 707 265

451 95 Finance expense (5,106) (2,335)

(2,651) (1,267) Other financial results, net 3,624 (3,284)

907 (1,371)











Share of results of investment in associates (82) —

(82) —











Other income (expense), net 43 8

27 27 Profit before income tax 32,632 32,456

13,384 16,930











Income tax (9,443) (6,972)

(3,365) (3,545) Net income for the period 23,189 25,484

10,019 13,385











Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects









Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:









- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (1,537) (159)

567 457 - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI (23) 27

91 (8) - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges (834) 433

1,235 1,315 Total comprehensive income for the period 20,795 25,785

11,912 15,149











Net income attributable to:









Owners of the Company 23,189 25,484

10,019 13,385 Net income for the period 23,189 25,484

10,019 13,385











Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:









Owners of the Company 20,795 25,785

11,912 15,149 Total comprehensive income for the period 20,795 25,785

11,912 15,149











Earnings per share









Basic 0.62 0.70

0.27 0.37 Diluted 0.60 0.68

0.26 0.36 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)









Basic 37,347 36,361

37,686 36,516 Diluted 38,420 37,467

38,759 37,622







Globant S.A. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)







June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 356,869 62,721 Investments 47,205 19,780 Trade receivables 169,969 156,676 Other assets 9,294 13,439 Other receivables 20,620 19,308 Other financial assets 4,797 4,527 Total current assets 608,754 276,451





Non-current assets



Investments — 418 Other assets 7,513 7,796 Receivables 19,416 8,810 Deferred tax assets 26,875 26,868 Investment in associates 3,694 3,776 Other financial assets 3,809 1,683 Property and equipment 87,749 87,533 Intangible assets 30,078 27,110 Right-of-use assets 70,216 58,781 Goodwill 187,925 188,538 Total non-current assets 437,275 411,313 TOTAL ASSETS 1,046,029 687,764





LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade payables 22,680 31,487 Payroll and social security taxes payable 67,000 72,252 Borrowings 1,691 1,198 Other financial liabilities 5,865 8,937 Lease liabilities 20,755 19,439 Tax liabilities 6,927 7,898 Income tax payable 5,731 4,612 Other liabilities 39 368 Total current liabilities 130,688 146,191





Non-current liabilities



Trade payables 7,396 5,500 Borrowings 75,121 50,188 Other financial liabilities 1,305 1,617 Lease liabilities 48,670 41,924 Deferred tax liabilities 1,223 1,028 Provisions for contingencies 3,368 2,602 Total non-current liabilities 137,083 102,859 TOTAL LIABILITIES 267,771 249,050





Capital and reserves



Issued capital 47,505 44,356 Additional paid-in capital 473,137 157,537 Other reserves (4,951) (2,557) Retained earnings 262,567 239,378 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 778,258 438,714 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,046,029 687,764







Globant S.A. Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)













Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019











Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit









Gross Profit 138,444 118,069

66,241 60,645 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,639 2,920

2,349 1,693 Share-based compensation expense 2,328 2,453

1,207 1,010 Adjusted gross profit 145,411 123,442

69,797 63,348 Adjusted gross profit margin 38.9 % 40.6 %

38.2 % 40.2 %











Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses









Selling, general and administrative expenses (101,454) (79,192)

(49,582) (40,560) Depreciation and amortization expense 9,897 8,527

5,003 4,108 Share-based compensation expense 10,485 6,834

5,327 3,857 Acquisition-related charges (a) 4,248 3,165

1,490 1,333 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (76,824) (60,666)

(37,762) (31,262) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (20.5)% (20.0)%

(20.7)% (19.8)%











Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations









Profit from Operations 33,446 37,802

14,732 19,446 Share-based compensation expense 12,813 9,287

6,534 4,867 Acquisition-related charges (a) 5,040 3,534

1,878 1,588 COVID-19-related expenses (b) 3,185 —

1,469 — Adjusted Profit from Operations 54,484 50,623

24,613 25,901 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin 14.6 % 16.7 %

13.5 % 16.4 %











Reconciliation of Net income for the period









Net income for the period 23,189 25,484

10,019 13,385 Share-based compensation expense 12,813 9,287

6,534 4,867 Acquisition-related charges (a) 5,143 3,631

1,926 1,614 COVID-19-related expenses (b) 3,185 —

1,469 — Adjusted Net income 44,330 38,402

19,948 19,866 Adjusted Net income margin 11.8 % 12.6 %

10.9 % 12.6 %











Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS









Adjusted Net income 44,330 38,402

19,948 19,866 Diluted shares 38,420 37,467

38,759 37,622 Adjusted Diluted EPS 1.15 1.02

0.51 0.53

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) COVID-19 related expenses include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers' businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations.

Globant S.A. Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)























Metrics Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020











Total Employees 9,905 11,283 11,855 12,538 12,333 IT Professionals 9,215 10,462 11,021 11,755 11,573











North America Revenues % 75.2 77.1 75.0 74.5 72.8 Latin America and Others Revenues % 16.1 17.0 20.0 19.5 20.8 Europe Revenues % 8.7 5.9 5.0 6.0 6.4











USD Revenues % 88.7 86.3 86.7 86.8 87.0 Other Currencies Revenues % 11.3 13.7 13.3 13.2 13.0











Top Customer % 10.4 11.9 11.7 11.7 10.7 Top 5 Customers % 27.2 26.1 27.0 29.1 31.9 Top 10 Customers % 41.0 38.6 38.5 41.0 44.9











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months) 585 744 822 876 805 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 97 104 107 112 113

Investor Relations Contact:

Paula Conde & Amit Singh, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

