Globant Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Strong Performance On All Fronts

Nov 18, 2021, 16:15 ET

  • Third quarter revenues of $341.8 million, up 65.0% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.60 for the third quarter
  • Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.98 for the third quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $341.8 million, representing 65.0% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 38.5% compared to 37.1% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.8% compared to 39.0% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.6% compared to 11.2% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.5% compared to 15.3% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.60 compared to $0.30 in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.98 compared to $0.56 in the third quarter of 2020.

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $917.3 million, representing 57.7% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 37.0% in the first nine months of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.6% compared to 38.9% in the first nine months of 2020.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.0% compared to 9.7% in the first nine months of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.4% compared to 14.8% in the first nine months of 2020.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.60 compared to $0.90 in the first nine months of 2020.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.69 compared to $1.60 in the first nine months of 2020.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $482.6 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $184.4 million from $298.2 million as of December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, our credit facility was fully undrawn.
  • Globant completed the third quarter of 2021 with 21,849 Globers, 20,573 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2021 was as follows: 65.2% from North America (top country: US), 22.0% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina), 11.1% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 1.7% from Asia (top country: India).
  • In terms of currencies, 74.8% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were denominated in US dollars.
  • During the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Globant served 1,018 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 162 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 118 for the same period one year ago.
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2021 represented 11.5%, 27.6% and 39.7% of revenues, respectively.

"According to IDC, digital transformation spending is expected to reach $6.3 trillion between 2022 and 2024. As a leader in this growing space, we continue to innovate. We recently announced new digital Studios, such as the Metaverse studio, and intend to continue expanding our capabilities, including our new Reinvention Studios focused on disruptive industries. We expect to close this year with over 56% annual revenue growth, the highest in our history as a publicly-traded company." said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"Globant reported another quarter of robust revenue growth, up 65% year over year. Margins also improved, driven by our strong pricing power and SG&A efficiencies. Hiring remained solid in Q3, with the net addition of 2,223 IT professionals. We also provided robust Q4 guidance, implying a material increase in full year 2021 revenue, margin and EPS expectations. We continue to witness a demand environment stronger than ever before, and our robust pipeline makes us believe we can deliver elevated levels of growth in the coming years," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2021 Fourth Quarter Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Fourth quarter 2021 Revenues are estimated to be at least $359 million, or 54.3% year over year growth.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.01 (assuming an average of 42.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the fourth quarter).

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 21,800 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, COVID-19 related expenses and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and its condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges COVID-19 related expenses and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)







Nine months ended

Three months ended


September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020









Revenues

917,261

581,503

341,834

207,223

Cost of revenues


(566,591)

(366,089)

(210,342)

(130,253)

Gross profit

350,670

215,414

131,492

76,970









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(243,366)

(155,250)

(89,269)

(53,796)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(6,516)

(3,525)

(2,513)

19

Other operating income

11






Profit from operations

100,799

56,639

39,710

23,193









Finance income

474

1,377

144

670

Finance expense

(8,502)

(7,439)

(2,559)

(2,333)

Other financial results, net

(2,831)

2,172

(2,176)

(1,452)

Financial results, net

(10,859)

(3,890)

(4,591)

(3,115)









Share of results of investment in associates

(233)

(375)



(293)









Other (expense)  income, net

(2,887)

(3,624)

(2,444)

(3,667)

Profit before income tax

86,820

48,750

32,675

16,118









Income tax

(19,596)

(13,222)

(7,065)

(3,779)

Net income for the period

67,224

35,528

25,610

12,339









- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(2,627)

(2,539)

(189)

(1,002)

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

(18)



(18)

23

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

673

(848)

577

(14)

Total comprehensive income for the period

65,252

32,141

25,980

11,346









Net income attributable to:







Owners of the Company

67,092

35,528

25,478

12,339

Non-controlling interest

132



132


Net income for the period

67,224

35,528

25,610

12,339









Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:







Owners of the Company

65,120

32,141

25,848

11,346

Non-controlling interest

132



132


Total comprehensive income for the period

65,252

32,141

25,980

11,346

Earnings per share









Basic


1.65

0.93

0.61

0.31

Diluted

1.60

0.90

0.60

0.30

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)







Basic

40,688

38,113

41,625

39,629

Diluted

41,872

39,314

42,809

40,830

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)







September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents


399,726

278,939

Investments

82,879

19,284

Trade receivables

294,356

196,020

Other assets

7,018

8,146

Other receivables

53,061

31,633

Other financial assets

2,922

1,577

Total current assets

839,962

535,599





Non-current assets



Trade Receivables



5,644

Investments

1,027

615

Other assets

5,351

6,954

Other Receivables

22,832

9,629

Deferred tax assets

53,907

41,507

Investment in associates



3,154

Other financial assets

23,166

15,147

Property and equipment

115,853

101,027

Intangible assets

96,943

86,721

Right-of-use assets

122,043

90,010

Goodwill

495,633

392,760

Total non-current assets

936,755

753,168

TOTAL ASSETS

1,776,717

1,288,767





LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade payables

64,119

35,266

Payroll and social security taxes payable

150,112

111,881

Borrowings

524

907

Other financial liabilities

63,160

19,822

Lease liabilities

19,606

15,358

Tax liabilities

12,247

11,804

Income tax payable

13,517

10,511

Other liabilities


4,010

81

Total current liabilities

327,295

205,630





Non-current liabilities



Trade payables

4,637

5,240

Borrowings

2,103

25,061

Other financial liabilities


53,513

74,376

Lease liabilities

97,466

72,240

Deferred tax liabilities

8,711

13,698

Income tax payable

3,961


Provisions for contingencies

14,529

12,583

Total non-current liabilities

184,920

203,198

TOTAL LIABILITIES

512,215

408,828





Capital and reserves



Issued capital

50,003

47,861

Additional paid-in capital

855,678

541,157

Other reserves

(4,646)

(2,674)

Retained earnings


360,687

293,595

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,261,722

879,939

Non-controlling interests

2,780


Total equity

1,264,502

879,939

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,776,717

1,288,767

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020








Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit






Gross Profit

350,670

215,414

131,492

76,970

Depreciation and amortization expense

9,482

7,329

3,599

2,690

Share-based compensation expense

2,824

3,419

994

1,091

Adjusted gross profit

362,976

226,162

136,085

80,751

Adjusted gross profit margin

39.6

%

38.9

%

39.8

%

39.0

%








Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses






Selling, general and administrative expenses

(243,366)

(155,250)

(89,269)

(53,796)

Depreciation and amortization expense

35,126

15,459

13,381

5,562

Share-based compensation expense

24,412

16,003

8,621

5,518

Acquisition-related charges (a)

9,378

6,127

2,782

1,879

COVID-19-related charges (b)



(613)



(613)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(174,450)

(118,274)

(64,485)

(41,450)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(19.0)

%

(20.3)

%

(18.9)

%

(20.0)

%








Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations






Profit from Operations

100,799

56,639

39,710

23,193

Share-based compensation expense

27,236

19,422

9,615

6,609

Impairment of tax credits



(8)



(8)

Acquisition-related charges (a)

20,464

7,303

6,991

2,263

COVID-19-related charges (b)

2,228

2,751



(434)

Impairment of assets

(11)






Adjusted Profit from Operations

150,716

86,107

56,316

31,623

Adjusted Profit from Operations margin

16.4

%

14.8

%

16.5

%

15.3

%








Reconciliation of Net income for the period






Net income for the period

67,092

35,528

25,478

12,339

Share-based compensation expense

27,236

19,422

9,615

6,609

Impairment of tax credits



(8)



(8)

Acquisition-related charges (a)

26,398

11,063

10,196

5,920

COVID-19-related charges (b)

2,228

2,751



(434)

Impairment of assets

(11)






Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (c)

(10,336)

(5,814)

(3,408)

(1,399)

Adjusted Net income

112,607

62,942

41,881

23,027

Adjusted Net income margin

12.3

%

10.8

%

12.3

%

11.1

%








Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS






Adjusted Net income

112,607

62,942

41,881

23,027

Diluted shares

41,872

39,314

42,809

40,830

Adjusted Diluted EPS

2.69

1.60

0.98

0.56

(a)  Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b)  COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.

(c)  Non-IFRS adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 of 2020 reflects the tax impact of non-IFRS adjustments. Non-IFRS adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 2020, previously presented were recast to conform to the current presentation.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)






Metrics

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021






Total Employees

14,340

16,251

17,267

19,428

21,849

IT Professionals

13,436

15,290

16,284

18,350

20,573






North America Revenues %

70.0

65.9

63.1

63.8

65.2

Latin America and Others Revenues %

22.4

24.3

23.6

21.6

22.0

Europe Revenues %

7.6

9.8

12.0

13.2

11.1

Asia Revenues %

1.3

1.4

1.7






USD Revenues %

84.5

85.8

77.7

76.4

74.8

Other Currencies Revenues %

15.5

14.2

22.3

23.6

25.2






Top Customer %

10.8

10.7

10.5

10.3

11.5

Top 5 Customers %

32.2

30.0

28.4

26.4

27.6

Top 10 Customers %

45.0

42.9

41.0

39.8

39.7






Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)

893

798

860

941

1,018

Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

118

129

139

154

162






